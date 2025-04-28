Twin Cities woman spared prison for child’s death in unlicensed home day care

Twin Cities Suburbs

The Hennepin County medical examiner ruled that excess food caused the child to asphyxiate, preventing oxygen from getting to the brain.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 28, 2025 at 1:47PM
Hennepin County Government Center (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A 53-year-old woman has been spared prison and sent to jail for the death of a child in her unlicensed home day care.

Kristina Maria Elder, of Bloomington, was sentenced Friday in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death in November 2023 of 20-month-old Raiden Davis at Elder’s home in the 1500 block of W. 85th Street.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office found that the excess food caused asphyxiation and prevented oxygen from getting to Raiden’s brain.

As called for in the plea agreeement between the County Attorney’s Office and the defense, a potential four-year term was set aside in favor of a year in jail or the county workhouse.

There is legislation under consideration at the State Capitol that would require day care centers to add video cameras and keep the footage for months, but it only applies to day care centers licensed by the state.

Known as “Ray Ray” or “Bubba,” Raiden “brought so much joy to everyone he met,” the boy’s online obituary read. “His smile lit up every room, and his little giggles could put a smile on your face. ... He was a goofy happy little boy that loved to run circles around the kitchen island and get into everything he could.”

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers responding to Elder’s 911 call on Nov. 28, 2023, arrived at the home to find the boy not breathing. Emergency medical personnel took the him to a hospital, where he died.

Elder told the officers she gave Raiden lunch and was aware that he tended to “pack his food in his mouth,” the complaint read. After lunch, she placed Raiden on a mat as she tended to other things in the home.

At some point, she noticed Raiden’s lips were blue. She said she “performed a finger sweep and pulled out some of the food but felt she was pushing additional food down the [boy’s] throat, so she did not want to do any more,” the complaint continued.

Raiden’s eyes soon opened, and his lips regained their natural color. She put the boy back on the mat without calling 911 or the boy’s parents.

Elder said that when she went to check on Raiden again, his lips were blue again and he appeared lifeless. It was then she called 911.

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

