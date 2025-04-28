Twin Cities woman spared prison for child’s death in unlicensed home day care

A 53-year-old woman has been spared prison and sent to jail for the death of a child in her unlicensed home day care.
Kristina Maria Elder, of Bloomington, was sentenced Friday in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death in November 2023 of 20-month-old Raiden Davis at Elder’s home in the 1500 block of W. 85th Street.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office found that the excess food caused asphyxiation and prevented oxygen from getting to Raiden’s brain.
As called for in the plea agreeement between the County Attorney’s Office and the defense, a potential four-year term was set aside in favor of a year in jail or the county workhouse.
There is legislation under consideration at the State Capitol that would require day care centers to add video cameras and keep the footage for months, but it only applies to day care centers licensed by the state.
Known as “Ray Ray” or “Bubba,” Raiden “brought so much joy to everyone he met,” the boy’s online obituary read. “His smile lit up every room, and his little giggles could put a smile on your face. ... He was a goofy happy little boy that loved to run circles around the kitchen island and get into everything he could.”
Officers responding to Elder’s 911 call on Nov. 28, 2023, arrived at the home to find the boy not breathing. Emergency medical personnel took the him to a hospital, where he died.