Should video surveillance cameras be mandatory in child care centers? One lawmaker thinks it could prevent abuse.

The bruises on state Rep. Nolan West’s 3-month-old daughter raised enough red flags that his wife photographed the marks on her tiny body. But, the couple figured, bruises happen.
“Her motherly instincts were kicking into overdrive but everybody around her was like, ‘Don’t worry about it,’ because we didn’t know any better,” West said.
Then two workers at their daughter’s child care center were captured by video cameras slamming and flipping other babies.
Now the Republican from Blaine is on a quest to keep other children from being abused at day cares. He wants to mandate that centers add video cameras and keep the footage for months, and require that health care providers educate parents on how to recognize signs of abuse and report it.
Those plans face an uncertain fate in the final weeks of the legislative session at the State Capitol. Many child care providers oppose the video surveillance requirement and say it won’t prevent abuse. The idea has been significantly scaled back from what West and some families who support the measure originally envisioned.
After two employees of the Small World Learning Center in Blaine were caught on video violently handling babies last summer, West initially wanted to require video surveillance at all licensed day cares. But the bill he proposed this year focuses only on centers, many of which already have such cameras, not in-home providers. He has cut back his plan for how long they would have to keep the footage, from 90 to 60 days.
During recent negotiations he agreed to have the regulation only apply to centers that have had a maltreatment violation.
“It’s a terrible change,” West said. “A maltreatment violation is after something horrible has happened, and you might not even get the maltreatment violation if you don’t have the cameras.”