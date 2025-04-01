Twin Cities Suburbs

Prosecutors agree to 90 days in jail for woman who abused babies at Twin Cities day care

The charges against 2 women allege that five babies were abused.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 1, 2025 at 2:24PM
Anoka County Courthouse (Anoka County)

Prosecutors have agreed to a 90-day jail term for a woman caught on video with a fellow staffer violently handling babies at a Twin Cities day care where they worked.

Elizabeth Augusta Wiemerslage, 23, of Coon Rapids, admitted last week in Anoka County District Court to aiding and abetting malicious punishment of a child and aiding and abetting third-degree assault in connection with the abuse at Small World Learning Center in Blaine, one of eight under the same ownership in various Twin Cities suburbs.

A co-defendant, 24-year-old Chloe Kaye Johnson, of Andover, was similarly charged and is free on $15,000 bond ahead of a May 13 court date.

Along with the jail term, the plea agreement between Wiemerslage’s defense and the County Attorney’s Office calls for her to apologize in writing to her victims’ families and undergo a psychological evaluation.

Wiemerslage is scheduled to be sentenced on May 16, when Judge Jenny Walker Jasper will decide whether to accept the terms of the plea agreement.

Small World’s owner, Anil Jain, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that Johnson and Wiemerslage were fired as soon as the allegations were made.

The charges allege that five babies were abused between October 2023 and July 2024.

The Blaine facility’s license was renewed by the state on Jan. 1 and remains active, according to state Department of Human Services (DHS) online records.

Agency spokeswoman Sarah Berg said last summer that the DHS opened a maltreatment investigation involving Small World, but she cited data privacy restrictions and declined to say whether it involved this case. Berg was asked Tuesday for an update on the inquiry.

According to the charges against both women:

A mother and father told police they picked up their baby on July 15 at the Small World location in the 1300 block of Paul Parkway NE. and noticed fresh bruises on the 5-month-old’s thighs, buttocks and legs. They contacted day-care staff, who suggested injuries may have been caused by the baby’s infant swing.

Johnson, the primary care provider in the infants room, told police that she saw no bruises on the child when she was dropped off but did see some redness around the pelvis that turned out to bruising and wondered whether it was from the baby using infant chairs in the room. Wiemerslage offered much the same possible explanation to police.

Under further questioning, Johnson said she was helping the babies learn how to roll over, then admitted that she was too rough and might have caused the one infant’s bruising. Wiemerslage also admitted to her abusive actions.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from inside the day care center and saw Wiemerslage and Johnson abusing three of the five victimized children.

The video captured Johnson as she “grabs [one infant] by her upper thighs, hip and groin area and violently flips [the baby] back and forth from her stomach to her back,” the charges read. “[Her] arms are flailing outward, and her body is consistently rigid as her face contacts the floor mat repeatedly as she is being flipped and her head is unsupported.”

There is no audio on the video as this abuse was occurring, but the baby “appears to be screaming with her mouth open as this is happening,” and while Wiemerslage was present and facing Johnson.

Video also showed Johnson picking up another infant and holding a cloth to the baby’s mouth and nose in an aggressive manner, holding it there for several seconds as the child cried. She then gripped the infant by the neck, pulled the baby up by the arm and repeatedly shoved a bottle in the child’s mouth.

Later in the video, Wiemerslage picked up an infant and slammed the baby onto a support pillow. Wiemerslage then picked up another infant and forcefully shoved the baby onto a changing table.

Medical reports indicated that one infant had bruises in nine spots that are consistent with excessive gripping or squeezing. Another baby had a leg fracture that may have occurred a couple of weeks earlier, according to police.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Would-be Twin Cities liquor store robber who was thwarted by bat-wielding girl gets prison time

card image

In-store video showed the girl strike the perpetrator multiple times in the head, according to the criminal complaint.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Prosecutors agree to 90 days in jail for woman who abused babies at Twin Cities day care

card image

Politics

As yacht remains beached on St. Croix, bills aim to punish ‘derelict boat owners’

card image