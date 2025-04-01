Prosecutors agree to 90 days in jail for woman who abused babies at Twin Cities day care

Prosecutors have agreed to a 90-day jail term for a woman caught on video with a fellow staffer violently handling babies at a Twin Cities day care where they worked.
Elizabeth Augusta Wiemerslage, 23, of Coon Rapids, admitted last week in Anoka County District Court to aiding and abetting malicious punishment of a child and aiding and abetting third-degree assault in connection with the abuse at Small World Learning Center in Blaine, one of eight under the same ownership in various Twin Cities suburbs.
A co-defendant, 24-year-old Chloe Kaye Johnson, of Andover, was similarly charged and is free on $15,000 bond ahead of a May 13 court date.
Along with the jail term, the plea agreement between Wiemerslage’s defense and the County Attorney’s Office calls for her to apologize in writing to her victims’ families and undergo a psychological evaluation.
Wiemerslage is scheduled to be sentenced on May 16, when Judge Jenny Walker Jasper will decide whether to accept the terms of the plea agreement.
Small World’s owner, Anil Jain, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that Johnson and Wiemerslage were fired as soon as the allegations were made.
The charges allege that five babies were abused between October 2023 and July 2024.
The Blaine facility’s license was renewed by the state on Jan. 1 and remains active, according to state Department of Human Services (DHS) online records.