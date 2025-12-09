Met Council members oversee Twin Cities transit, but rarely ride it

Metro Transit is desperate for more riders. But it’s not finding many on its own governing board.
Just nine members of the 17-person Metropolitan Council tapped their government-issued transit passes between September 2024 and September 2025, according to data collected by Metro Transit.
The anonymized ridership data, obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune via public records request, show that few council members fold transit into their daily routine, even as they oversee the system. Concerns about safety on buses and trains have hampered efforts to attract riders and fueled Republican pushes to quash transit expansion in the Twin Cities.
But as council members try to reverse a post-pandemic ridership slump, their own habits demonstrate a gap in experience between transit leaders and the riders they’re courting.
“It’s part of your duty, your due diligence, to get out there and experience what daily riders are,” said Annette Meeks, a former Met Council member who once chaired the body’s Transportation Committee.
Even council members who ride Metro Transit aren’t using the service very often. Of the nine members who tapped the free transit passes they receive as a perk of their role, two took just a single trip in the entire year.
Meeks, who said she tried to ride transit at least once per month when she served, would have placed fifth if ranked among members of the current council.
Combined, council members took 259 trips during the 12 months covered by the requested data, far below the roughly 500 annual rides a daily transit user would register for their commute. And one council member was responsible for almost half of those rides — 117 of them.