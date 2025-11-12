Metro Transit boosts uniformed security presence on light-rail trains

Metro Transit says it will patrol nearly every light-rail train trip — especially during rush hours and late at night — starting this week, in a bid to assure riders the service is safe.
The agency announced the plans Wednesday at a news conference explaining it will deploy agency police, community service officers, transit ambassadors or contract security to patrol the trains.
The move comes as Metro Transit has struggled to bring riders back aboard light-rail trains after the pandemic. The agency is also inching toward the 2027 opening of the Green Line extension and seeking funding to bring the Blue Line extension to fruition, efforts that have come under fire from Republicans who cite costs, crime and ridership challenges on existing lines.
While data show serious crime on transit is down, Metro Transit surveys show safety remains a big concern for riders. Experts say the perception that transit is unsafe can affect if, how and when people ride public transportation.
That’s become a challenge as Metro Transit seeks to capture riders as they return to offices.
“We know that in order to build ridership, we need to build confidence that transit is a safe, comfortable way to travel,” Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras said at the news conference.
More uniformed presence
Metro Transit interim Police Chief Joe Dotseth said increased presence on trains will continue through the colder months, when Metro Transit tends to see a spike in problems.
“We will be especially visible during high-traffic periods, such as morning and afternoon rush hours and near the end of service,” Dotseth said.