Metro Transit sees another year of overall ridership growth, as transit patterns continue to shift from rush hour to other times

Metro Transit’s bus rapid transit lines (BRT), which feature less frequent stops than regular buses and offer faster trips, saw some of the largest growth last year. BRT ridership was up at all hours of the day except for the 6-9 a.m. period. Overall, more than 8.3 million rides were taken on Metro Transit’s five BRT lines — A, C, D, Red and Orange — from January through December, marking a 13% increase over 2023.