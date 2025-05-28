Duluth tenants want faster repairs. City officials instead call for more tenants’ rights education.

DULUTH – It took about a month for the landlord of Duluthian Mikaela Williams’ historic downtown building to address a run of 54-degree days in her apartment last January.
And that was after she filed a complaint with the city, the 25-year-old said.
Williams is part of the Duluth Tenants Union, a group that has been canvassing the city for months to collect enough signatures to qualify for a “right-to-repair” ballot measure this November. But some city councilors have recently proposed their own renter protection, which would require existing tenants’ rights be posted prominently in rental buildings. The council will vote on that next month.
What the union has pitched is “systemically flawed,” Councilor Roz Randorf said at a recent meeting.
The tenant group’s right-to-repair ordinance would require renters to provide written notice to a landlord that a “common” repair is needed, with the cost deducted from rent if it’s not scheduled or corrected within two weeks. After that, the tenant can hire a licensed contractor.
The ordinance would say the cost can’t exceed a half-month’s rent or $500, whichever is greater, and would prohibit landlords from retaliating.
The group cites common repairs as fixing leaky faucets and clogged drains, broken doors and holes in ceilings or walls.
Renters want safe and stable housing, and don’t want to wait weeks or deal with the court system over common housing issues, said DyAnna Grondahl of progressive nonprofit TakeAction Minnesota, which is organizing the effort.