249-acre park to open in central Minnesota

COLD SPRING, MINN. – Outdoors enthusiasts will have a new option to explore beginning this fall when the 249-acre Chain of Lakes County Park opens in central Minnesota.
It’s the most significant acquisition in almost 20 years for Stearns County, according to Parks Director Ben Anderson, and will provide opportunities for hunting, hiking and other recreational activities.
It’s within walking distance of Cold Spring and fronts on the Sauk River, which connects nearby Knaus Lake with more than a dozen others that total more than 80 miles of continuous shoreline. Future plans include a boat landing, picnic shelter with bathrooms, a fishing pier and availability for primitive camping. The combination could attract people from the nearby St. Cloud metropolitan area and others beyond who are looking for a new destination off the beaten path.
“This is the only publicly owned property on the chain, so I think it’s going to be utilized a lot,” Anderson said. “Usually, when you have a park of this size, it’s managed at the state level, not the county. But what makes it unique is that this will be the first land in the area that is open to limited public hunting that’s not a waterfowl production area or a wildlife management area.”
He credits Pheasants Forever, which engineered the $2.8 million purchase last year. That included $1.95 million from Minnesota’s Outdoor Heritage Fund, as administered by the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council, $500,000 from an anonymous donor and more than $333,000 from Stearns County, which will oversee the park.
The park will be the first in Stearns County to allow small game and archery deer hunting on its mix of field, remnant prairie, wetlands and wooded areas — the last two of which encompass more than half the total acreage. The property also contains a trout stream and heron rookery.
“The majority of the public lands outstate are not near large population centers,” said Sabin Adams, Minnesota state coordinator for Pheasants Forever, who lives near Osakis. “So having an opportunity to access a large acreage like this is pretty rare. It’s going to give a lot of people an outlet to experience nature without having to go very far.”
The project also was developed in conjunction with the Sauk River Watershed District, which notes that it takes just eight hours for water flowing past the park to reach the intake pipes on the Mississippi River that supply the city of St. Cloud. Keeping that water clean will be an easier task since the Chain of Lakes Park property will stay undeveloped.