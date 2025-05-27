How U.S. cuts in Somalia could imperil the fight against al-Shabab

As President Donald Trump overhauls U.S. policy in Africa — slashing foreign aid programs and paring back assistance for allied forces in the region — al-Shabab militants are on the march in Somalia.
One of al-Qaeda’s best-funded and most lethal global affiliates, al-Shabab has retaken important towns from Somali forces over the past three months. Its fighters previously launched an assault on a U.S. airfield in Kenya and plotted attacks on the U.S. mainland.
Under the second Trump administration, it’s unclear whether Washington believes that the battle against the group should still be a priority — or if the Somali government, long racked by corruption, is capable of leading the fight.
“The Trump administration is apparently not convinced that al-Shabab represents a direct threat to U.S. interests,” said Matt Bryden, founder of Sahan, a Nairobi-based think tank. But further gains by the group “would have far-reaching implications for U.S. policy in Africa and much of the Middle East,” he said.
During his first term, Trump ordered the U.S. military to leave Somalia and “commute to work” from neighboring countries, a strategy soldiers said was time-consuming and dangerous. Although U.S. troops are back, Washington has withdrawn support for Somali special forces and is reconsidering plans to deploy hundreds of American soldiers across the country. Most foreign trainers pulled out after cuts to security assistance, and morale among local troops is said to be waning. All the while, tensions between U.S. officials and Somali authorities appear to be nearing a boil.
“I sat down with people from the White House, and they asked: ‘What if we just let [Somalia] burn? Can we contain it?’” said a former senior State Department official. “I said, ‘No!’”
Former U.S. officials interviewed for this report served under multiple presidents, including Trump, and spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of professional retaliation or out of respect for ongoing policy deliberations. Current officials, diplomats and security contractors spoke on the condition of anonymity to share sensitive information.
A White House official acknowledged growing frustration with the Somali government: “We are concerned about President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s prioritization of internal politics over counterterrorism efforts, particularly in light of the growing threat from al-Shabab,” the official told the Washington Post. The State Department press office said the United States “will continue to work closely with Somali and African Union forces.”