Minneapolis writer Kathleen West’s new novel is fun. Her mom approves.

If your name is Kathleen West and you’re part of a class action suit or you’ve been mailed a coupon for new gutters or offered an exciting opportunity for a time-share in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., there’s a decent chance the Minneapolis writer who shares your name has your mail.
“I have never met a Kathleen West in person, but I have a lot of emails for other Kathleens,” said the ebullient West, over a Starbucks oat milk latte. “One time I got one that said I was named in a will and here are the sensitive financial details. So I thought: What would happen if I actually showed up at the family dinner I was mistakenly invited to?”
That notion inspired West’s witty mystery “Making Friends Can Be Murder,” in which all of the most important characters are named Sarah Jones.
“I started thinking, ‘Who would join a group of same-namers? What kind of connections would they have?” asked West, who found similar groups on the internet. “One Kathleen West was a Josten’s yearbook rep, so teachers would email me and say, ‘I have a problem with page 37.’ I felt very connected to them, since I’m a teacher, too.”
Which got her thinking about what might happen if she actually met others with her name. The Sarahs in “Making Friends Can Be Murder” include a teenager who forms a club as part of her “Sarah Jones Project,” two teachers, a nanny and a retired lawyer. Initially, they participate in group texts and yarn bombs but, when one of them is murdered, they decide to crack the case.
West helps us keep track of her Sarahs by identifying them by their ages: Thirty-nine, Thirty-four, Sixty-nine, etc. What with bodies mounting and the FBI questioning them, they have their hands full, but they have nothing on their author, who’s married to attorney Dan West, has two sons and teaches seventh grade at St. Anthony Middle School, in addition to writing four novels (previous books include “Are We There Yet?” and “Home or Away”).
Her mom has described West, 47, as “intense” and she does not disagree.
“It’s a pro and con about me as a person,” said West. “I’m pretty rigid and disciplined and productive.”