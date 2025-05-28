Tolkkinen: From Hmong radio to cannabis, southern Minnesota is adapting to the times

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA - I was leaving a Rochester hotel one morning, heading to Winona, when the most unusual music I’d ever heard started playing on my car radio.
A woman was singing a capella in what seemed to be a foreign language in simple, repetitive notes. It reminded me of when I was a kid living in Plymouth and we’d call what we thought was “outer space” on our rotary dial phone — a series of short tones played over and over.
I was mesmerized. I like listening to the radio when I travel throughout greater Minnesota because I learn a lot; radio reflects and influences our various regions. I’ve heard auctions and cattle reports, political rants and Indigenous drumming, but never anything like this.
For miles the woman kept singing. If anybody else was with me, they might have begged me to turn it off. But I would have sooner slammed shut a book in the middle of the really good part.
Then the woman stopped. There was a moment of silence. Was that a muffled on-air giggle? An intake of breath, and then a man started singing in the same repetitive manner.
I later learned that the station, 690 AM, was Hmong radio out of the Twin Cities. The music I heard was traditional Hmong music, and here I was, in greater Minnesota, hearing it for the first time in my life.
It was one of the surprises I encountered while traveling through southern Minnesota last week on the second leg of the Minnesota Star Tribune’s annual Minnesota Matters tour. We hit six cities in three days, on top of the eight cities on the northern tour earlier in the month.
It’s no secret that Minnesota is no longer the bastion of Scandinavian or German heritage it once was. In 1975, when I was a toddler, Minnesota was 98% white. Today it’s 82.3% white. Depending on your perspective, and your location, it might still feel overwhelmingly white. Or you might feel alarmed by the changes in skin color and culture.