Tolkkinen: On a three-day northern Minnesota tour, the grit and glory of our state became clear

DULUTH - For three days I have been traveling throughout western and northern Minnesota.
I drove country highways badly in need of repair, saw sturdy Amish farmhouses, vacant storefronts and palatial lakefront homes. I bounced over railroad tracks that used to guide shipments of iron ore and inhaled the scent of red pine.
A winery near Alexandria, a riverfront brewery in Fergus Falls. A resort on Gull Lake in Brainerd. A university campus in Bemidji.
I visited a brewery in Grand Rapids, the stunning new high school in Virginia and finally laid eyes on the always-breathtaking Lake Superior.
It was the first stage of the Minnesota Star Tribune’s 2025 Minnesota Matters tour, but I don’t want to veer into corporate marketing lingo. The most important thing is the people we met along the way and the communities they represent. They’re who I want to tell you about.
First I want to tell you a great story.
It’s about Iron Range high school rivalries so intense that one speaker at a panel discussion said if you went into the wrong bar you’d get beat up. I looked at a couple of ladies at my table.
“Is that true?” I mouthed.