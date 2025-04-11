CLITHERALL, MINN. - Remember when you were a kid and some classmates were being noisy so the whole class got yelled at?
That’s kinda how it feels in rural Minnesota right now.
Whenever we in greater Minnesota object to something the Trump administration is doing — whether it’s farmers losing soybean markets due to tariffs or the staffing cuts to the Farm Service Agency or even last Saturday, when thousands turned out for the “Hands Off” protests throughout the state — someone on social media inevitably shrugs.
“Too bad. You voted for him,” they say.
Well, not everybody in rural Minnesota voted for Trump. In most greater Minnesota counties, at least 35% of the voters chose someone else. Many counties he won went pink, not red. Still, Democrats in rural counties often feel lonely and isolated, and worse, during a time of political upheaval, they are being ignored by their Republican members of Congress. Dismissing these folks as unworthy because their neighbors wear MAGA hats seems callous.
It is also true that two-thirds of rural Minnesota voters chose Trump. City people can turn their backs on rural America because of that, but honestly, it won’t make much difference because some rural people feel that their urban counterparts have already turned their backs on them. (An idea, I might add, that is flogged by those with political skin in the game.)
Out here, it’s difficult for the little guy to get ahead. We see wealthy outsiders come in and replace mom-and-pop lake cabins with mansions and we wonder, “Where the heck do they get all their money?” It probably wasn’t from working in a mine 40 or 50 hours a week. It probably wasn’t from milking cows seven days a week, twice a day, or from driving a truck across the country leaving your family for days at a stretch. I have hopes that this will change as high-speed internet has become more available, but this is what rural Minnesota has been dealing with for decades. I’m not whining about it. Just explaining.
And now, when a city person’s 401k is plummeting in value due to Trump’s tariffs, well, a rural person is lucky to even have a retirement account. Last month, the bipartisan think tank Economic Innovation Group released a study showing that fewer than half of rural residents had access to a retirement account, and those who did had accounts with half the value of city workers.