Out here, it’s difficult for the little guy to get ahead. We see wealthy outsiders come in and replace mom-and-pop lake cabins with mansions and we wonder, “Where the heck do they get all their money?” It probably wasn’t from working in a mine 40 or 50 hours a week. It probably wasn’t from milking cows seven days a week, twice a day, or from driving a truck across the country leaving your family for days at a stretch. I have hopes that this will change as high-speed internet has become more available, but this is what rural Minnesota has been dealing with for decades. I’m not whining about it. Just explaining.