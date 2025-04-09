Tolkkinen: Rural Minnesota showed up for Hands Off protests on Saturday. What does it mean?

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - They had the numbers.
Nearly half a mile of protesters lined one of Alexandria’s busiest streets, carrying signs supporting parks and forests, Social Security and veterans, the Constitution and democracy and Medicaid and Ukraine and trans rights.
They were from Alexandria and Forada, Fergus Falls and Wadena and Morris and at least one all the way from Browns Valley next to South Dakota. Some had carpooled. Some met up with people they only knew from social media. They marched as similar marches took place in Duluth and St. Cloud, in Willmar and Moorhead and Bemidji, at the Minnesota Capitol and nationwide.
Social media trolls claimed they had been bused in but I saw no buses, just cars with bumper stickers saying things like “Morons are governing America.”
Event organizers said at least 750 attended, based on the number of pins they gave out. I can’t confirm that number, but neither can I dispute it. I can say it was a pretty darn big group of people, starting near the red Counselor Real Estate building at the corner, running past Goodwill and Snap Fitness and wrapping around the corner near Elden’s Fresh Foods.
It was the biggest protest turnout that I or anybody I talked to could remember seeing in this religious, conservative lake town in west-central Minnesota. And numbers matter. It’s easy to drive by a handful of diehards waving signs but you fill up nearly half a mile of road, you’re hard to ignore. Politicians from this area might not change their votes or their rhetoric but they had to have taken note of the crowd size.
Rachel Savageau, who retired after a lengthy career teaching at Alexandria Technical & Community College, said she is a political independent who has voted for both Republican and Democratic candidates and that she and her husband were attending her first protest ever.
“And we grew up in the 1960s,” she said.