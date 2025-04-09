Tolkkinen: Rural Minnesota showed up for Hands Off protests on Saturday. What does it mean?

If public sentiment turns against President Trump, candidates and Twin Cities residents should remember that greater Minnesota is still fairly conservative. Speak out against Christian Nationalism, yes, but also respect the right of all to worship as they choose. Speak out for trans rights, yes, but remember that many here don’t think it’s fair for trans female athletes to compete in female sports. There are plenty of gun owners in greater Minnesota, and they are, by and large, safe and responsible with their firearms. Minnesotans love the natural beauty of our state, but rural Minnesotans also need the good pay of mining and logging jobs, and most of us need the lumber and wiring they provide, so we need to balance industry with environment.