Johnson: Trump’s education plans, secretary pick must be carefully vetted

In an emailed statement this week, Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., who serves on the Education Committee, said McMahon must answer important questions during confirmation hearings “including her position on President-elect Trump’s past statements vowing to dismantle the Department of Education, and whether she would implement that plan. The Department of Education administers more than $18 billion in Title 1 grants to fund neighborhood schools and $14 billion to cover costs for educating kids with special needs. Eliminating that federal aid would hurt kids and their learning, throw local school districts into crisis, and diminish what schools are able to accomplish … .”