Brown: Mental illness threatens the harvest in rural Minnesota, but hope grows

•••
This column is part of a series of occasional columns regarding mental health in Minnesota, chronicling ongoing struggles, emerging progress and voices of hope.
•••
When sunsets bend southward with the geese, farmers know harvest is nigh. It is the fruit of a year’s labor, the lifeline to financial survival and relief from a burden carried row by row through a long, hot summer.
And yet, years ago, farmer Bob Worth of Lake Benton, Minn., couldn’t get out of bed to harvest his crop. He described the feeling “like there was a big heavy load on you.”
It was the 1980s, the height of the American farm crisis. The values for everything farmers own or produce collapsed. Banks withheld operating loans. Debt and despair wrested family farms from people who worked the land their whole life. Worth, a jovial man with generations of soybean and corn farming behind him, found himself unable to smile or put on his boots to work.
“That’s the best explanation that I have: You just can’t,” said Worth. “And if someone doesn’t recognize it, it could lead to suicide. It gets so bad you just give up. And agriculture suicide is the number one cause of death for farmers.”