Brown: To heal generational pain, we must recognize and ease Minnesota’s mental health crisis

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
This column is the launch of a series of occasional columns regarding mental health in Minnesota. The series will chronicle ongoing struggles, emerging progress and voices of hope.
When I was 10, an early spring melted a babbling stream along our school playground in northern Minnesota. At recess, my friends and I raced boats made of sticks. Mine was a smooth piece of heartwood that didn’t quite float but rather bobbed just under the water.
As we returned to class soaking wet, Mrs. Robinson said that my parents wanted me to go home on the bus rather than to Scouts. At our house, speaking in hushed and broken tones, mom and dad told my sisters and me that our uncle Scott died the day before from something called suicide.
Our family changed forever that day. In some ways, our society has also dramatically changed. What’s most strikingly different now is our desire to honestly address and relieve the symptoms of mental illness. Much of the shame and stigma has been stripped away. Not all of it; but enough for necessary and tough conversations. That’s why I’m sharing a very deeply personal story and many others in a new series of columns about mental health in Minnesota.
What can anyone actually remember of an uncle who died when you were 10? Mostly, I remember that I called Scott my favorite uncle.
He left the Iron Range for the Twin Cities before I was born, returning to family gatherings wearing clean button-up shirts. Scott was a drafter for Caterpillar, designing equipment that fascinated my elementary school friends and me. He was the only water-skier my dad couldn’t dump behind the family speedboat on Ely Lake despite numerous violent attempts. Scott lit up when I told him I wanted to be an engineer like him someday. Actually, I hated math. But I loved my uncle.