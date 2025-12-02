Brown: Self-driving cars in Minneapolis? A small Minnesota town did it first.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Last month, the ridesharing service Waymo began testing its autonomous vehicles in the Minneapolis market. For many, this raises important questions about driverless cars.
What if they run amok?
Can they operate in the snow?
How will the computer know if I flip it off?
First reactions often overestimate safety risks. Distracted human drivers have a much higher rate of accidents than autonomous vehicles. One recent commentary in the Minnesota Star Tribune referred to public fears over automated cars as “robophobia” (“Minneapolis should welcome Waymo’s self-driving cars,” Nov. 24). But after seeing how a robot vacuum handles pet waste, I agree that we should address such fears honestly.
In Grand Rapids, Minn., autonomous vehicles began operating three years ago. They’re part of a project called goMARTI, which stands for Minnesota’s Advanced Rural Transit Innovations. The title is apt; they’re years ahead of the Twin Cities, and they also demonstrate that the technology works.