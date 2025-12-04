Olson: GOP’s Chris Madel will need more than snark to win the governor’s race

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Chris Madel’s long-shot Republican gubernatorial campaign commenced at his Hennepin Avenue law office with the same defiance he’s brought to courtrooms in his decades as a successful trial attorney.
As Madel walked to the podium, supporters chanted his last name. He looked up, thanked them for coming and chided them. “I could have done without the chanting,” he said.
Madel’s comfortable making others uncomfortable. He had gathered supporters in his airy, industrial downtown office as he prepares to move the Madel law firm to new digs in Excelsior.
He loves Minneapolis but worries about the safety of clients and staff as they come and go. “I can’t look them in the eye and wonder if one of them is going to get hurt and it’s on me,” Madel said.
Public safety and cops are at the core of his campaign. He dismisses violence interrupters, the civilians hired by the city to help curb crime before it happens, as ineffective.
Madel’s self-possession, sharp elbows and sass have served him and his legal clients extremely well. He was a trial lawyer at Robins, Kaplan, Miller & Ciresi, the prominent firm that led the state’s tobacco lawsuit in the late 1990s before he broke away to launch his firm in 2017.