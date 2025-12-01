Minneapolis attorney Chris Madel announces GOP campaign for governor

Minneapolis attorney Chris Madel jumped into the GOP race for governor on Monday, betting that his outsider status and bare-knuckle approach will distinguish him from other Republicans seeking to face Gov. Tim Walz.
Madel, a Waseca native, successfully defended state trooper Ryan Londregan from murder and manslaughter charges, as well as a civil lawsuit, in the 2023 shooting death of motorist Ricky Cobb II. He also defended former WCCO reporter Liz Collin and Alpha News against a defamation lawsuit related to their film, “The Fall of Minneapolis.” That lawsuit was dismissed as well.
Over the course of his career, Madel has developed a reputation as a staunch supporter of law enforcement and an effective fraud investigator. He helped Best Buy uncover a kickback scheme involving one of its own executives and a supplier, and he led an internal investigation into allegations that the Fiesta Bowl illegally reimbursed its employees for campaign donations.
Madel’s entry into the race shakes up a GOP field that, until now, had mainly featured a mix of state legislators and perennial candidates. A political newcomer, Madel is hoping his experience as a courtroom brawler and fraud fighter will resonate with Minnesotans who are tired of the status quo.
“The difference between me and literally the rest of [the candidates] is that I’ve actually accomplished things,” Madel said last week in an interview at his downtown Minneapolis law office. “I have won over and over again in the areas that I think are the most important right now to voters. That would include fraud and public safety.”
Other Republicans who are running for governor include Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, state Rep. Kristin Robbins, 2022 nominee Scott Jensen and businessman Kendall Qualls.
Republicans believe Walz is vulnerable as he seeks a third consecutive four-year term after a failed run for vice president and a series of high-profile fraud cases.
Walz and Democrats have argued the governor’s office must stay in DFL hands to protect Minnesota from President Donald Trump.