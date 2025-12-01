News & Politics

Minneapolis attorney Chris Madel announces GOP campaign for governor

A political newcomer, Madel hopes his experience as a litigator and fraud investigator will resonate with Minnesotans who are tired of the status quo.

By Ryan Faircloth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 1, 2025 at 5:00PM
Chris Madel, defense attorney for Minnesota state trooper Ryan Londregan, speaks to the media after leaving court Monday, April 29, 2024 at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis. (AARON LAVINSKY/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minneapolis attorney Chris Madel jumped into the GOP race for governor on Monday, betting that his outsider status and bare-knuckle approach will distinguish him from other Republicans seeking to face Gov. Tim Walz.

Madel, a Waseca native, successfully defended state trooper Ryan Londregan from murder and manslaughter charges, as well as a civil lawsuit, in the 2023 shooting death of motorist Ricky Cobb II. He also defended former WCCO reporter Liz Collin and Alpha News against a defamation lawsuit related to their film, “The Fall of Minneapolis.” That lawsuit was dismissed as well.

Over the course of his career, Madel has developed a reputation as a staunch supporter of law enforcement and an effective fraud investigator. He helped Best Buy uncover a kickback scheme involving one of its own executives and a supplier, and he led an internal investigation into allegations that the Fiesta Bowl illegally reimbursed its employees for campaign donations.

Madel’s entry into the race shakes up a GOP field that, until now, had mainly featured a mix of state legislators and perennial candidates. A political newcomer, Madel is hoping his experience as a courtroom brawler and fraud fighter will resonate with Minnesotans who are tired of the status quo.

“The difference between me and literally the rest of [the candidates] is that I’ve actually accomplished things,” Madel said last week in an interview at his downtown Minneapolis law office. “I have won over and over again in the areas that I think are the most important right now to voters. That would include fraud and public safety.”

Other Republicans who are running for governor include Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, state Rep. Kristin Robbins, 2022 nominee Scott Jensen and businessman Kendall Qualls.

Republicans believe Walz is vulnerable as he seeks a third consecutive four-year term after a failed run for vice president and a series of high-profile fraud cases.

Walz and Democrats have argued the governor’s office must stay in DFL hands to protect Minnesota from President Donald Trump.

Madel has donated to both Republicans and Democrats over the years, something he says he will make “zero apologies” for. If GOP delegates or voters ask about his history of political contributions, Madel said he will remind them that Trump also once donated to Democrats.

Action 4 Liberty, an influential right-wing group in Minnesota, is already criticizing Madel’s past political donations. “Many would presume that Madel is a hardcore conservative based on how he carries himself but Patriots will be SHOCKED to see how Madel has used his money to support Democrat candidates across the country!” the group wrote in a blog post last week.

“Madel supported Biden and all kinds of insane Democrats, how could grassroots Republicans possibly take him seriously in a GOP primary?” the group stated.

Related Coverage

Madel declined to talk about Trump’s second term when asked, departing from other GOP candidates for governor who are openly seeking the president’s endorsement. He said he’d rather focus on local issues and not give fodder to Walz, whom he said wants to make next year’s election a referendum on Trump.

“I don’t play in my opponents’ playground,” Madel said.

He is kicking off his campaign with a pledge to reject donations from corporate political action committees, unions and lobbyists: “I’m going to say what I actually believe, and I’m going to do what I actually say,” he said.

If he doesn’t win the Minnesota GOP’s endorsement at next year’s state convention, he said he will move forward to the August primary election.

Madel, who lives in the west-metro with his wife and two teenage daughters, believes he can build a broad coalition of support that includes Republicans and Democrats to beat Walz.

“I have spent the last 30 years talking to juries and people in the Twin Cities. I feel like I know them,” Madel said. “They are my neighbors.”

Madel said he’s sick of politicians who “talk, talk, talk” without action. He faulted Walz as well as Republicans in the state for not doing more to crack down on fraud in government programs. Fraudsters have stolen hundreds of millions of dollars from state-run programs over the past several years.

“They’ve been floundering around now for years as our money has been flying out the door,” he said.

On the issue of public safety, Madel said state leaders need to stand strongly behind law enforcement and “show the public that this is an honorable profession.”

Madel said he would support covering the cost of two-year degrees for people pursuing law enforcement careers, as long as they remain in the field for at least five years. If elected governor, he said he also would crack down on county attorneys who give “sweetheart” plea deals to violent offenders, using statutory authority to reassign criminal cases to the state attorney general when necessary.

“I want to get back to a place where you and your family can walk down Nicollet Mall at night and not be worried that you’re going to get hurt,” he said.

Other priorities for Madel include improving reading proficiency for Minnesota students, reforming the property tax system and improving affordability for the middle class.

He proposed exempting individuals who make up to $75,000 annually and couples who make up to $150,000 from Minnesota’s state income tax, a change he estimated would cost between $4 billion to $6 billion per year.

“My entire life, I have been hearing politicians say over and over again, ‘oh the poor middle class, we need to do something for the middle class.’ And nobody ever does jack,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ryan Faircloth

Politics and government reporter

Ryan Faircloth covers Minnesota politics and government for the Star Tribune.

