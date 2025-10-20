Fraud fight brewing in 2026 campaigns as investigations stack up

The words “waste, fraud and abuse” are primed to headline political ads and flyers in Minnesota next year, as Republicans and Democrats gear up to make it a central issue in the fight for control of state government.
Republicans are already highlighting fraud cases that have stacked up during DFL Gov. Tim Walz’s administration, as they seek to win back the office for the first time since 2006. The issue is also cropping up in races for attorney general, state auditor and the Legislature.
Some Democrats in those races have made fraud prevention a key part of their campaign platforms, recognizing the issue has become a liability for their party.
Fraudsters have stolen hundreds of millions of dollars from state-run programs in recent years, starting with the swindling of $250 million in federal funds meant to feed children during the pandemic — known as the Feeding Our Future scheme — to more recent cases in Minnesota’s autism and housing services programs.
“We need to stop the fraud on the front end,” said GOP state Rep. Kristin Robbins, who launched her campaign for governor in August. “By the time it goes out the door ... it’s hard to recoup the money.”
Walz’s administration has recently taken some aggressive steps to prevent more money from being stolen, shutting down the Housing Stabilization Services program amid allegations of widespread fraud and directing the Department of Human Services to review Medicaid provider data and close programs it deems too susceptible to fraud. Walz said last month that more fraud revelations could emerge as state and federal authorities investigate.
“You’re going to see more stories. You’re going to see more people going to prison,” Walz said while speaking at a festival organized by the news website MinnPost. He defended his administration’s response to fraud and slammed GOP critics for not offering more solutions.
“The Republicans, they’re the people who drive by and say there’s a fire,” he said. “They’re not helping put it out.”