Republican Scott Jensen announces second run for Minnesota governor

Former GOP gubernatorial nominee Scott Jensen announced Thursday he is running for governor again.
In his campaign announcement, the Chaska physician and former state senator said he wants to bring Minnesota back to “the days when our communities were safe, our schools were strong, and our leaders put people — not politics — first.”
“Two decades of liberal policies have made Minnesota too expensive, too dangerous and thrown our culture out of whack. Tim Walz made it worse,” Jensen said in a video announcing his campaign.
Jensen rose to prominence in the state Republican Party during the COVID-19 pandemic as an outspoken skeptic of death counts, vaccines and mask mandates. He ran against Walz in 2022 and lost by nearly 8 percentage points, drawing fewer votes than the GOP’s candidates for attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor.
Walz hasn’t formally announced if he’ll run for re-election next year. But in an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune last week, he was bullish about his chances.
“If we run again, we will win,” Walz said. “I have the capacity to ramp up a campaign that would be bigger than anything that they would see.”
Jensen joins Kendall Qualls as the only prominent Republicans to enter the 2026 race for governor so far. Qualls, an Army veteran and former health care executive, also campaigned for governor in 2022 but narrowly lost the GOP endorsement to Jensen.
Other Republicans are rumored to be eyeing the race, including state Rep. Kristin Robbins and attorney Chris Madel.