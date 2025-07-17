Politics

Republican Scott Jensen announces second run for Minnesota governor

Jensen ran for governor in 2022 and lost to Gov. Tim Walz by nearly 8 percentage points.

By Ryan Faircloth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 17, 2025 at 2:31PM
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen, with his wife, Mary, enter the ballroom late Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Minnesota Republican Party election night headquarters gathering at the Doubletree Hilton in St. Louis Park, Minn. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune)
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen, with his wife, Mary, enter the ballroom late Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Minnesota Republican Party election night headquarters gathering at the Doubletree Hilton in St. Louis Park. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Former GOP gubernatorial nominee Scott Jensen announced Thursday he is running for governor again.

In his campaign announcement, the Chaska physician and former state senator said he wants to bring Minnesota back to “the days when our communities were safe, our schools were strong, and our leaders put people — not politics — first.”

“Two decades of liberal policies have made Minnesota too expensive, too dangerous and thrown our culture out of whack. Tim Walz made it worse,” Jensen said in a video announcing his campaign.

Jensen rose to prominence in the state Republican Party during the COVID-19 pandemic as an outspoken skeptic of death counts, vaccines and mask mandates. He ran against Walz in 2022 and lost by nearly 8 percentage points, drawing fewer votes than the GOP’s candidates for attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor.

Walz hasn’t formally announced if he’ll run for re-election next year. But in an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune last week, he was bullish about his chances.

“If we run again, we will win,” Walz said. “I have the capacity to ramp up a campaign that would be bigger than anything that they would see.”

Jensen joins Kendall Qualls as the only prominent Republicans to enter the 2026 race for governor so far. Qualls, an Army veteran and former health care executive, also campaigned for governor in 2022 but narrowly lost the GOP endorsement to Jensen.

Other Republicans are rumored to be eyeing the race, including state Rep. Kristin Robbins and attorney Chris Madel.

Walz had a 49% approval rating in a recent Minnesota Star Tribune poll. About half of Minnesotans surveyed said they didn’t want Walz to run for a historic third consecutive term in 2026.

At least 6 in 10 registered voters outside Hennepin and Ramsey counties said they disapproved of the governor’s performance in office, according to the poll.

In an interview earlier this year, Jensen acknowledged he “made some unforced errors” during his first campaign for governor and said he would be a more disciplined candidate if he runs again.

Related Coverage

Politics

Gov. Walz bullish about re-election chances: ‘If we run again, we will win.’

Politics

Gov. Walz has an uphill battle for a third term

Politics

Minnesota Poll: Walz approval slips, voters divided on whether he should run again

He said he thought Minnesota was heading in the wrong direction under Walz and that the DFL governor would be more vulnerable in 2026 because of his time on the national stage.

Jensen said in his announcement Thursday that he would “govern with transparency, integrity, and relentless optimism.”

“I’ll listen to Minnesotans, not special interests. It’s time to heal our divisions, protect our rural heritage, and revitalize our cities,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

about the writer

about the writer

Ryan Faircloth

Politics and government reporter

Ryan Faircloth covers Minnesota politics and government for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Politics

See More

Politics

Republican Scott Jensen announces second run for Minnesota governor

Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen, with his wife, Mary, enter the ballroom late Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Minnesota Republican Party election night headquarters gathering at the Doubletree Hilton in St. Louis Park, Minn. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune)

Jensen ran for governor in 2022 and lost to Gov. Tim Walz by nearly 8 percentage points.

Politics

Sen. Tina Smith hospitalized in Washington, misses vote on spending cuts

card image

Nation

Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor on Epstein case and daughter of ex-FBI director

card image