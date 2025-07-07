Gov. Tim Walz bullish about re-election chances: ‘If we run again, we will win.’

Gov. Tim Walz on Monday gave his strongest signal yet that he intends to seek a third consecutive term next year, confidently predicting he will win if he runs again and warning possible challengers they’d face the “best fundraiser that ever sat in this office.”
In a wide-ranging interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune, Walz said he believes Republicans will face a poor midterm election outlook next year due to the unpopularity of President Donald Trump and his signature tax and spending bill that was approved by Congress last week. Walz said he is well positioned to make a case for re-election in 2026, arguing he has led the state through challenging times and can continue to be a counterweight to Trump’s administration.
“It won’t be me against a theoretical Republican. It will be one of theirs who will bend the knee to Donald Trump, and it will be this bill tanking the economy and Donald Trump having done more stuff,” Walz said. “If we run again, we will win.”
“I have the capacity to ramp up a campaign that would be bigger than anything that they would see,” Walz added.
Only one prominent Republican, Kendall Qualls, has entered the 2026 race for governor so far. Qualls, an Army veteran and former health care executive, campaigned for governor in 2022 and narrowly lost the GOP’s endorsement to Scott Jensen.
Walz could face some resistance if he decides to run again, particularly from voters outside the core metro counties. More voters recently polled by the Star Tribune said they’d rather see him step aside than seek a third term next year, and at least 6 in 10 registered voters outside Hennepin and Ramsey counties said they disapprove of the governor’s performance in office, including in the suburbs.
Asked when he’ll formally announce his re-election plans, the DFL governor said, “I think you can probably start to figure it out.” He said he will decide soon but is giving it a little more thought after the assassination of Rep. Melissa Hortman, his close governing partner.
Walz said he expects to face some of his most difficult governing decisions yet over the next 18 months, due to cuts that Congress made to federal entitlements, including Medicaid and nutrition. He said it’d be difficult for him to say he’s “not going to do [the job] after that.”