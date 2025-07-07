Gov. Tim Walz on guns at the Capitol, lawmaker security and Minnesota’s response to Trump’s big bill

On his recent comments that carrying guns at the Capitol is ‘inappropriate’

Walz clarified that he’s not proposing legislation to limit guns at the Capitol, just that he’s putting “it out there.”

“No one is talking about taking your guns away,” Walz said. “Just leave it in your car if you’re going to come in this building. We do that in other businesses. I don’t understand it — why you would need that.”

On if he’s thought about new gun-control measures

“I always think we have to take a look at that,” Walz said of gun control.

Walz also reiterated his belief in the right to legally possess firearms. He also noted that the alleged shooter of the Hortmans and Hoffmans appears to have obtained and possessed his guns legally, despite the state’s recent red flag and background check laws.

“I’m not sure it looks on first glance on this that either of those things would have prevented it,” he said.

On whether the state can do anything to stop people from impersonating police