If Tim Walz wants to secure a rare third term as Minnesota’s governor, he’ll need to overcome an erosion of support outside the Twin Cities and convince a wary electorate that 12 years in office is not too much.
More voters recently polled by the Star Tribune said they’d rather see Walz step aside than seek a third term next year, and at least 6 in 10 registered voters outside Hennepin and Ramsey counties said they disapprove of the governor’s performance in office, including in the suburbs.
At the same time, Walz’s support in the core metro counties reached its highest level yet in the Minnesota Poll, suggesting the 2026 race for governor could be even more sharply defined by an urban-rural divide.
“He is probably worse positioned than he was in greater Minnesota,” said Eric Ostermeier, a Humphrey School of Public Affairs research fellow and elections expert at the University of Minnesota. “The question is, overall, is he then better positioned in the Twin Cities and the suburbs and exurbs to make up for that?”
The DFL governor was expected to announce whether he’ll seek re-election in the early summer, but the recent death of his close legislative partner and friend, Melissa Hortman, is likely to push his decision further off. A spokesman for Walz didn’t seem concerned by the Minnesota Poll findings when asked last week, saying, “we’ve seen polls that show him up and down and everywhere in between.”
But former Minnesota DFL Chair Mike Erlandson said Walz will need to carefully consider his message if he runs again. To better appeal to suburban, rural and independent voters, Erlandson said Walz should run on a message of civility and “put some of the partisan rhetoric aside.”
“As an executive seeking a third term, can he bring people together in a way that resonates with those voters that are a little less partisan?” Erlandson said.
If Walz does run, he’ll face an electorate that appears to have more strongly formed opinions about him than it did the last time he sought re-election in 2022.