Gov. Tim Walz was a darling of the left last year. Now he’s at odds with Minnesota progressives.

Two years after he signed a liberal policy blitz into law, Gov. Tim Walz stood before reporters Thursday to announce a budget deal that cuts spending and scales back health coverage for undocumented immigrants.
It was a notable shift back toward the center for Walz, done out of fiscal and political necessity as a possible multibillion-dollar deficit looms and Republicans in a tied House demand moderation.
The pushback from the left was immediate.
“You’re killing our communities!” a group of progressive DFL lawmakers chanted outside the governor’s office, disrupting Walz’s announcement as they protested the immigrant health care rollback.
Gesturing at the legislators banging on his office door, Walz said, “This is what happens when you compromise.”
Walz became a darling of the left when he ran for vice president last year and touted Minnesota‘s 2023 progressive agenda on the national stage. But the budget agreement he struck with legislative leaders serves as a reminder of his new political reality and willingness to make decisions that are unpopular with some fellow Democrats.
“The criticism has been now for a lot of Democrats, ‘They moved too far to the left, got out of the mainstream, they need to move back to the center,’” said David Schultz, a political science professor at Hamline University.
“I think that’s what Walz is trying to do, is trying to reposition himself as the centrist candidate. Not the governor from the state that is from the left, but the governor from the state that works.”