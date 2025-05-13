Minneapolis

Minneapolis City Council member fails to win DFL endorsement to challenger

Council Member Katie Cashman was defeated by Park Board Commissioner Elizabeth Shaffer at Saturday’s Ward 7 convention.

By Deena Winter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 13, 2025 at 10:10PM
Minneapolis City Council candidate and Park and Recreation Board Commissioner Elizabeth Shaffer, left, and City Council Member Katie Cashman.

Minneapolis Council Member Katie Cashman — one of the more progressive council members — failed to win the Minneapolis DFL party’s endorsement during Saturday’s Ward 7 convention.

Minneapolis Park Commissioner Elizabeth Shaffer won the endorsement with nearly 61% of the vote. Shaffer has been endorsed by All of Mpls, a more moderate group aligned with Mayor Jacob Frey.

All 13 City Council seats and the mayor will be on the ballot in November. While the endorsement of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party doesn’t carry any legal weight, the party nod is much sought after in the overwhelmingly Democratic city.

But candidates have won without it, such as Council Member Andrea Jenkins’ victory over her DFL-endorsed opponent in 2023. And that same year, Cashman was elected in a race where no candidate won the DFL endorsement.

Shaffer said she was “honored and humbled” to be endorsed.

“I take this endorsement quite seriously,” she said in a press release. “Ward 7 DFLers have made it clear: We deserve a responsive Minneapolis City Council member who will be a voice for all of Ward 7.”

Shaffer was elected park commissioner of District 4 (which includes almost all of Ward 7) in 2021, defeating the incumbent with almost two-thirds of the vote. She has said Minneapolis is at a critical inflection point, and she will prioritize core city services and public safety, fiscal responsibility, responsiveness to local concerns, and pragmatic policies promoting economic development.

Cashman said in a statement that despite corporate and special interests “buying an endorsement” through political action committees like All of Mpls and We Love Minneapolis, she will continue her campaign supported by grassroots organizers and small-dollar donors.

“My coalition is made up of working-class people, young and old, from all walks of life,” she said. “I will continue to put people first in my campaign -- not wealthy and corporate interests.”

Paula Chesley, who has worked as a professor and researcher and now teaches yoga and meditation in a mental health clinic, is also running for the seat.

Other DFL endorsements so far:

Related Coverage

Minneapolis

Who’s running for Minneapolis mayor and City Council in 2025 elections?

Ward 1

Incumbent Council President Elliot Payne secured the DFL endorsement.

Ward 2

Nobody was endorsed by the DFL in this race, which was the outcome sought by democratic socialist and incumbent Robin Wonsley.

Ward 3

Incumbent Michael Rainville was endorsed.

Ward 4

Incumbent LaTrisha Vetaw was endorsed.

Ward 5

Nobody was endorsed in this race to succeed incumbent Jeremiah Ellison, who did not run again.

Ward 6

The convention is scheduled for June 1.

Ward 8

Soren Stevenson was endorsed.

Ward 9

The convention will be May 31.

Ward 10

The convention will be May 31.

Ward 11

The convention is May 31.

Ward 12

Incumbent Aurin Chowdhury was endorsed.

Ward 13

Incumbent Linea Palmisano, who is running unopposed so far, was endorsed.

about the writer

about the writer

Deena Winter

Reporter

Deena Winter is Minneapolis City Hall reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Minneapolis City Council member fails to win DFL endorsement to challenger

card image

Council Member Katie Cashman was defeated by Park Board Commissioner Elizabeth Shaffer at Saturday’s Ward 7 convention.

Minneapolis

Brooks: Donors ride to rescue after bandits strike Minneapolis bike library

Staff headshot
Jennifer Brooks
card image

Minneapolis

Teen fatally shot man on Minneapolis street, shot 2 more days later during crime spree, charges say

card image