Gov. Tim Walz to give political speeches in South Carolina and California, fueling 2028 speculation

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will speak at political conventions in South Carolina and California this weekend, addressing Democrats who likely will play a pivotal role in deciding the party’s 2028 presidential nominee.
It’s the latest national swing for Walz, who’s positioned himself as a prominent voice in the Democratic Party since he ran for vice president last year. The DFL governor held town halls in other states earlier this year and participated in interviews on top podcasts and at the South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin, Texas.
Walz will give back-to-back speeches at state political conventions in Columbia and Anaheim on Saturday before heading back to Minnesota. He’s expected to hammer President Donald Trump during his remarks and encourage Democrats to fight harder for what they believe in.
The governor’s trip comes as Minnesota legislators are working to finalize a state budget. Asked Thursday about his weekend trip overlapping with legislative work, Walz told reporters that budget negotiations should be wrapped up by Saturday.
“We’ll be done,” Walz said, adding he likely won’t be able to call lawmakers back for a special session until early to the middle of next week. “A lot of the work that will be done over the next few days is the work of just the professional staff of revising the bills.”
Walz hasn’t ruled out another run for national office in 2028. He is expected to seek a third consecutive term as governor next year, though he hasn’t formally announced his plans.
South Carolina and California are key states in the Democratic Party’s presidential nominating contest. South Carolina was the first nominating state in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary, and California has the largest number of delegates at the party’s nominating convention.
The California and South Carolina Democratic Parties touted Walz’s visit in announcements earlier this month.