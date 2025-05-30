Gov. Tim Walz to give political speeches in South Carolina and California, fueling 2028 speculation

News & Politics

South Carolina was the first nominating state in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary, and California has the largest number of delegates at the party’s nominating convention.

By Ryan Faircloth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 30, 2025 at 11:00AM
Gov. Tim Walz addresses the concerns of audience members during a town hall in Eau Claire, Wis., in March 2025. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will speak at political conventions in South Carolina and California this weekend, addressing Democrats who likely will play a pivotal role in deciding the party’s 2028 presidential nominee.

It’s the latest national swing for Walz, who’s positioned himself as a prominent voice in the Democratic Party since he ran for vice president last year. The DFL governor held town halls in other states earlier this year and participated in interviews on top podcasts and at the South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin, Texas.

Walz will give back-to-back speeches at state political conventions in Columbia and Anaheim on Saturday before heading back to Minnesota. He’s expected to hammer President Donald Trump during his remarks and encourage Democrats to fight harder for what they believe in.

The governor’s trip comes as Minnesota legislators are working to finalize a state budget. Asked Thursday about his weekend trip overlapping with legislative work, Walz told reporters that budget negotiations should be wrapped up by Saturday.

“We’ll be done,” Walz said, adding he likely won’t be able to call lawmakers back for a special session until early to the middle of next week. “A lot of the work that will be done over the next few days is the work of just the professional staff of revising the bills.”

Walz hasn’t ruled out another run for national office in 2028. He is expected to seek a third consecutive term as governor next year, though he hasn’t formally announced his plans.

South Carolina and California are key states in the Democratic Party’s presidential nominating contest. South Carolina was the first nominating state in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary, and California has the largest number of delegates at the party’s nominating convention.

The California and South Carolina Democratic Parties touted Walz’s visit in announcements earlier this month.

“A nationally respected, bold and compassionate leader, Gov. Walz resonates deeply with Democrats here in SC. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Palmetto State,” the South Carolina Democratic Party posted on social media.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina invited Walz to speak at the Saturday convention. Walz will also attend Clyburn’s annual fish fry event on Friday night. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, another possible presidential hopeful, will speak to South Carolina Democrats on Friday night.

South Carolina GOP Congresswoman Nancy Mace criticized Walz ahead of his visit.

“Tim Walz is everything South Carolina isn’t: soft on crime, weak on borders, and afraid to tell the truth,” Mace posted on X earlier this month. “Let him speak. Let him remind everyone what the Left really stand for.”

Walz is among a number of possible Democratic presidential contenders who are visiting early nominating states, holding town halls and making the rounds on national podcasts.

Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who ran for president in 2020, held a town hall in Iowa a couple of weeks ago. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker spoke to Democrats in New Hampshire in April. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have traveled the country together on a “Fighting Oligarchy” town-hall tour, drawing thousands at their rallies.

Walz has indicated he would consider running for president if people want him to serve, but he’s said he “certainly wouldn’t be arrogant enough to think that it needs to be me.”

“I don’t need to be on the ticket but what I do need to be a part of is helping to win this,” Walz told Democrats at a Wisconsin town hall in March. “… I was on that ticket for a reason, and I think it still resonates. And I think the Democratic Party is doing some soul searching here. I don’t think we’ve delivered our policies in a way that’s aggressive enough.”

