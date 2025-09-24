Woman charged with defrauding Minnesota autism program out of $14 million, federal prosecutors say

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced charges against a woman accused of defrauding a Minnesota program that offers autism treatment services as part of a sprawling scheme, while simultaneously raking in money in another massive fraud investigation known as the Feeding Our Future case.
Court filings charging one count of wire fraud against Asha Farhan Hassan, 28, detail an alleged plot to collect millions in fraudulent proceeds through her company, Smart Therapy LLC, which she enrolled in Minnesota’s Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention (EIDBI) program. The EIDBI benefit is funded by state and federal money to serve people under 21 with autism spectrum disorder.
The charges follow an FBI raid of Smart Therapy Center in Minneapolis and the Star Autism Center in St. Cloud last December following an investigation into the EIDBI-related fraud that overlapped with the massive Feeding Our Future food aid fraud conspiracy.
The charge alleges Hassan enrolled Smart Therapy in the EIDBI program as well as the federal child nutrition program meant to feed hungry children during the COVID-19 pandemic, under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future. The nonprofit, according to prosecutors, is at the center of the $250 million food fraud case.
Court filings say from 2019 to late 2024, Hassan and her partners received more than $14 million in reimbursements from the EIDBI program from the Minnesota Department of Human Services and UCare insurance carrier by submitting claims for autism services that often were not provided or not covered. Prosecutors said she split the proceeds with her partners and sent hundreds of thousands of dollars abroad, including for real estate in Kenya.
The Minnesota Star Tribune has reached out Hassan’s attorney, the Minnesota Department of Human Services and UCare for comment.
The charging document said Hassan and others recruited families in the Somali community to enroll in Smart Therapy, even if their child did not have autism. To ramp up enrollment, Hassan and her partners divvied out monthly kickback payments to parents ranging from $300 to $1,500 per month to enroll their children into their program, according to court records.
“There was no child that Smart Therapy was not able to get qualified for autism services,” the charge against Hassan read.