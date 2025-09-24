Woman charged with defrauding Minnesota autism program out of $14 million, federal prosecutors say

The U.S. Attorney’s Office referred to Hassan as the first person to face charges in the ongoing investigation into autism providers, the latest health care fraud conspiracy to see federal criminal charges in Minnesota. Last week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced charges in connection with another fraud plot to steal hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars from a Minnesota housing stability program that prosecutors say was “riddled with fraud.” Eight people are accused of billing the Housing Stability Services program for services that went unprovided, the indictment said. More charges are expected to come in the housing fraud case.