Minnesota bolsters oversight of autism and housing programs amid fraud concerns

FBI raids at autism programs. Stories of fraud in housing assistance services. Federal investigators digging into “kickbacks” by addiction treatment providers.
Concerns about providers abusing taxpayer dollars and offering low-quality services — or, in some cases, no services at all — triggered Minnesota leaders to impose new regulations and oversight on several fast-growing programs serving vulnerable adults and children.
“A lot of what we tried to do this year was address those holes in the system that people were able to utilize to commit fraud,” said House Human Services Finance and Policy Co-Chair Joe Schomacker, R-Luverne, while adding training and resources so that people trying to provide good care are “not caught up in the middle of this.”
Preventing fraud was a top priority for many lawmakers in the recent legislative session after Minnesota saw the nation’s largest pandemic-era fraud with the Feeding Our Future case.
Legislators agreed to allow government agencies to share data about suspected fraud and temporarily withhold program payments if there is evidence of fraud, but many of the broad changes they proposed did not pass. They did not add an Office of Inspector General, expand the Office of the Legislative Auditor’s special review unit or bolster the size of the attorney general’s Medicaid fraud-fighting team.
However, state leaders did approve targeted measures aimed at troubled human services programs.
“Fraud in public services ultimately hurts the people we are meant to help,” temporary Human Services Commissioner Shireen Gandhi said in a statement, adding that steps taken by Gov. Tim Walz and legislators give the department more authority to detect, prevent and take action against fraud.
Here are key changes: