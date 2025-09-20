Minnesota officials alerted to housing fraud two years before indictment

Two years before the U.S. Department of Justice indicted Christopher and Emmanuel Falade for allegedly defrauding the state, the Minnesota Department of Human Services was warned their company was engaging in potentially fraudulent activities.
An unidentified caseworker notified the state in September 2023 that Faladcare LLC was falsifying timesheets to receive payments through the Minnesota’s Housing Stabilization Services program, according to state records.
The caseworker also claimed the company was “evasive and nonresponsive” to questions.
“These suspicious actions, poor communication and lack of transparency make us suspect Falad Care [cq] may be engaging in fraudulent billing practices ...” the complaint said.
The Department of Human Services (DHS) never investigated the complaint, referring it instead to an outside Medicaid administrator.
The DHS continued making payments to Faladcare for nearly two more years, shutting them off only after the FBI searched the company’s offices in July.
Federal prosecutors indicted the Falades on fraud charges for allegedly billing more than $2.2 million in services through the program. State data shows the company received more than $700,000 in 2024 after the DHS was made aware of fraud allegations.
Neither the Falades’ attorney nor the company returned messages seeking comment on Friday.