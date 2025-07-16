News & Politics

Investigators search Housing Stabilization Services providers in probe of ‘massive’ fraud scheme

Companies received millions in Medicaid funds for services they didn’t provide, according to an FBI search warrant affidavit.

By Jessie Van Berkel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 16, 2025 at 6:30PM
Federal investigators are looking into alleged fraud in Minnesota's Housing Stabilization Services program. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Federal investigators searched eight locations in Minnesota on Wednesday as they look into what they are calling a “massive scheme” to defraud the state’s Housing Stabilization Services program.

Companies have received millions in Medicaid funds for services they did not provide, according to a search warrant application that says the Housing Stabilization Services program has proven to be “extremely vulnerable to fraud.”

The state program is supposed to help find and maintain housing for older adults and people with disabilities, including mental illness and substance use disorder. Minnesota was one of the first states to launch such a Medicaid-funded benefit in 2020.

“As with many other state government benefit programs in Minnesota, there has been an explosion in fly-by-night providers who enrolled in the Housing Stabilization Services program and immediately began receiving large Medicaid payouts,” according to an affidavit submitted by FBI special agent Kurt Beulke seeking search warrant.

In the affidavit, he says companies have taken advantage of the housing and drug addiction crises to prey on people who need help to get back on their feet as they recover from addiction. Companies and individuals contact Medicaid-eligible people who are in halfway homes and residential treatment facilities and offer to help them find stable housing, then register them for housing stabilization services.

They fraudulently claim to provide dozens of hours of services to the clients while, “In reality, client after client has reported that they received little or no actual services or assistance from these companies” the search warrant affidavit states.

Locations listed in Beulke’s affidavit include the office of Brilliant Minds Services LLC in St. Paul, Leo Human Services LLC in Brooklyn Park, Liberty Plus LLC in Roseville, Pristine Health LLC in St. Paul, two office locations of Faladcare Inc. in Little Canada and Woodbury and two residential homes in Blaine and St. Paul.

Charges have not been filed in the federal investigation.

The number of people using the benefit and providers billing for it have surged since it was created. Housing advocates and providers have long raised concerns with Housing Stabilization Services, saying the program is difficult to work with and has created conditions that are ripe for fraud.

Program growth exceeds expectations

When the state launched the program it estimated it would cost about $2.6 million annually, but by 2024 the program had paid out more than $104 million in claims for services purportedly provided to more than 21,300 people, the search warrant affidavit says. It adds that in the first six months of this year, the program paid more than $61 million that reportedly went to more than 21,000 people.

A state provider directory lists more than 1,700 housing stabilization providers. Hundreds of housing stabilization organizations have been billing the state for services in recent years. They haven’t needed a state license to do the work.

Related Coverage

News & Politics

Minnesota bolsters oversight of autism and housing programs amid fraud concerns

News & Politics

Housing program dogged with complaints of wait times, potential fraud

No Section

Minnesota launches pioneering Medicaid program to combat homelessness

The investigation into the program found an association among many of the program's top billers, and notes that 22 different providers report to be operating out of the Griggs-Midway Building in St. Paul. From January 2024 through May 2025, the affidavit says, the 22 providers received more than $8 million in Medicaid payments for housing stabilization services.

As concerns emerged about organizations abusing the program, state lawmakers and the Department of Human Services recently added additional oversight measures.

New providers, as well as those changing ownership or re-enrolling, now need to go through a “high-risk” screening process. They are subject to unannounced site visits, as well as fingerprint background studies for owners, according to DHS.

During the recent legislative session, state leaders passed laws requiring the agencies document delivery of all services and limiting services provided per recipient, such as putting a 100-hour annual cap on housing transition services. Lawmakers also mandated that managers at housing stabilization agencies need to do compliance training starting in 2027, including training on billing, fraud prevention and penalties, workplace safety and more.

In July, DHS started doing pre-enrollment risk assessments of housing stabilization agencies. They look into an agency’s history of performing similar services, whether they are performing work at a significantly larger scale and if they have the capability and capacity to do so. DHS assesses financial information and internal controls and whether a provider is in compliance with state and federal requirements.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Eva Herscowitz and Sofia Barnett of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

about the writer

about the writer

Jessie Van Berkel

Reporter

Jessie Van Berkel is the Star Tribune’s social services reporter. She writes about Minnesota’s most vulnerable populations and the systems and policies that affect them. Topics she covers include disability services, mental health, addiction, poverty, elder care and child protection.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Investigators search Housing Stabilization Services providers in probe of ‘massive’ fraud scheme

card image

Companies received millions in Medicaid funds for services they didn’t provide, according to an FBI search warrant affidavit.

Twin Cities

Vance Boelter plans to plead not guilty to charges in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Storms leave thousands of Xcel customers in the dark after storm

This lineman was delivered to the 150 tower by helicopter.Xcel Energy is installing a new power line along I-94 between Monticello and St. Cloud.On Thursday August 25 2011 in Clearwater, Minn. Harnessed workers hanging from helicopters weree doing some of the high-wire work, which consists of stringing transmission conductor lines and other hardware from pole to pole. It's part of the first major upgrade of high voltage power lines in the state in 30 years.