Investigators search Housing Stabilization Services providers in probe of ‘massive’ fraud scheme

Federal investigators searched eight locations in Minnesota on Wednesday as they look into what they are calling a “massive scheme” to defraud the state’s Housing Stabilization Services program.
Companies have received millions in Medicaid funds for services they did not provide, according to a search warrant application that says the Housing Stabilization Services program has proven to be “extremely vulnerable to fraud.”
The state program is supposed to help find and maintain housing for older adults and people with disabilities, including mental illness and substance use disorder. Minnesota was one of the first states to launch such a Medicaid-funded benefit in 2020.
“As with many other state government benefit programs in Minnesota, there has been an explosion in fly-by-night providers who enrolled in the Housing Stabilization Services program and immediately began receiving large Medicaid payouts,” according to an affidavit submitted by FBI special agent Kurt Beulke seeking search warrant.
In the affidavit, he says companies have taken advantage of the housing and drug addiction crises to prey on people who need help to get back on their feet as they recover from addiction. Companies and individuals contact Medicaid-eligible people who are in halfway homes and residential treatment facilities and offer to help them find stable housing, then register them for housing stabilization services.
They fraudulently claim to provide dozens of hours of services to the clients while, “In reality, client after client has reported that they received little or no actual services or assistance from these companies” the search warrant affidavit states.
Locations listed in Beulke’s affidavit include the office of Brilliant Minds Services LLC in St. Paul, Leo Human Services LLC in Brooklyn Park, Liberty Plus LLC in Roseville, Pristine Health LLC in St. Paul, two office locations of Faladcare Inc. in Little Canada and Woodbury and two residential homes in Blaine and St. Paul.
Charges have not been filed in the federal investigation.