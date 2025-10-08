Republican Ron Schutz enters race for Minnesota attorney general

Minnesota attorney Ron Schutz entered the race for attorney general Tuesday, the first Republican to announce a campaign for the seat held by Keith Ellison.
Schutz, a U.S. Army veteran and partner at Robins Kaplan LLP, is a significant Republican donor and board member of the conservative think tank, the Center for the American Experiment.
“In every chapter of my life — as a soldier, as a lawyer, as a community leader and as a husband and father — I have fought for fairness, accountability and justice,” Schutz said in a statement announcing his candidacy.
Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chair Richard Carlbom called Schutz a “corporate shill ready to invite [President Donald] Trump to occupy our cities, pollute our water and erode the rights of everyday Minnesotans.”
“Schutz is more committed to politicizing this office than running it, paying to embed himself in the boards of billionaire-funded, dark money groups fighting on behalf of Minnesota’s wealthiest,” Carlbom said.
Schutz’s campaign website focuses on conservative priorities, including addressing crime, stopping the defrauding of state government, supporting law enforcement and preventing trans athletes from participating in girls sports.
His announcement points the finger at Ellison, a Democrat, for violent crime, fraudsters swindling state resources and “once-vibrant cities … becoming ghost towns.”
“The time for real leadership is now,” Schutz said. “I will be tough on crime, aggressively pursue fraud, return stolen tax dollars to the people of Minnesota and ensure fairness in women’s and girls sports.”