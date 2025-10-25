Will GOP endorsement matter in governor’s race? Some Republicans say they may forge ahead without it.

Politics

Some candidates are already looking ahead to the August primary election amid concerns the endorsement process has become beholden to far-right activists.

By Ryan Faircloth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 25, 2025 at 10:00AM
By defying the endorsement, Republican candidates for governor would give a broader pool of voters in the August primary election a say on which is best positioned to defeat Walz, rather than deferring to party insiders. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota Republicans are rethinking whether to abide by their party’s endorsement in next year’s race for governor, after the process hasn’t yielded a winning candidate for statewide office in almost 20 years.

Scott Jensen, who won the GOP’s backing in 2022, said he plans to compete in the August primary election regardless of whether he gets the party’s endorsement again. The Chaska physician said he’s encouraging his fellow Republican candidates for governor to follow suit.

GOP state Rep. Kristin Robbins of Maple Grove previously said she also will go to the primary if she doesn’t win the endorsement for governor next spring. Asked again last week, Robbins told the Minnesota Star Tribune, “We’ll see. But I plan to stay in the race as long as I think I’m the best candidate to beat Tim Walz.”

Their early comments could foreshadow a major shift for Minnesota Republicans, who have long given more weight to the party’s endorsement than DFLers. The endorsement from GOP activists can give a candidate credibility and allow them to tap into the party’s get-out-the-vote infrastructure. But some Republicans feel the process has become too beholden to a small group of far-right activists.

By defying the endorsement, GOP candidates would give a broader pool of voters in the August primary election a say on which Republican is best positioned to defeat Walz, rather than deferring to party insiders. But a primary fight could also divide GOP voters and drain candidate resources heading into the general election.

“I think both parties find a moderating influence in having larger numbers participate,” Jensen said, arguing in favor of a competitive GOP primary. “If you look at the history of the Democratic Party, they have not used the endorsement process as the cudgel to hammer potential candidates [like] the Republican Party has.”

Both Jensen and Robbins said they still want and will seek the GOP endorsement. But they’re already encountering resistance from some activists in the party’s right flank, who prefer candidates that take uncompromising positions and are staunchly loyal to President Donald Trump, even if it’s a liability in the general election.

GOP state Rep. Kristin Robbins of Maple Grove said she plans to stay in the race for governor "as long as I think I’m the best candidate to beat Tim Walz.” (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Some GOP activists are attacking Jensen for shifting toward the middle on abortion since his 2022 loss to Walz. And they’re criticizing Robbins for her past work as Minnesota chair of Nikki Haley’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Robbins said she’s told activists who’ve asked about her past work for Haley that she supported Trump once he became the party’s nominee. As for Jensen, he said the pushback he’s received for treating abortion as settled law has been “astonishing” and “disappointing.”

“In Minnesota, access to abortion is a constitutional right. It’s been settled by the [state] Supreme Court for more than three decades. It’s also been legislated into statute,” Jensen said. “It’s a done issue. No governor, Democrat or Republican, can do anything about that.”

In looking beyond the endorsement, Jensen has given himself space to challenge his party on certain issues. He has called for the Minnesota Republican Party’s “antiquated” platform to be overhauled, saying it doesn’t represent the values of many conservative voters.

Related Coverage

“We have a 12-page, 5,000-word platform that calls for banning gay marriage and a national sales tax,” Jensen said. “... Our platform is not a winning platform.”

Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has called for the Minnesota Republican Party’s “antiquated” platform to be overhauled, saying it doesn’t represent the values of many conservative voters. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The party’s activists remain an influential group for candidates to consider, however. History has shown the Minnesota GOP endorsement carries a lot of weight with primary voters.

In 2018, GOP-endorsed candidate for governor Jeff Johnson pulled off a shocking primary election victory over former Gov. Tim Pawlenty, who was seen as the frontrunner due to his name recognition. Pawlenty was the last Republican to win statewide office in Minnesota in 2006.

The opposite outcome unfolded on the DFL side in 2018, as Walz bounced back from losing his party’s endorsement to win the primary.

Kendall Qualls, another GOP candidate for governor, said he will seek the party’s endorsement and will abide by its decision, departing from Jensen and Robbins.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls speaks to a college Republicans group at the University of St. Thomas in 2022. He said he will seek the state party's endorsement and abide by its decision. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Jake Duesenberg, founder of the Minnesota right-wing group Action 4 Liberty, said he thinks multiple GOP candidates for governor could push for there to be no endorsement at next year’s state convention. That would open the door for a more competitive primary.

“As we get closer to the convention, we’ll get a better sense of things,” he said. “If one of the candidates wins endorsement handily and has big fundraising numbers, I imagine that will change the tune for the others.”

There are drawbacks to having a competitive primary. Candidates would spend campaign money fighting each other instead of Walz, and their attacks could become fodder for Democrats. It also would delay the party from settling on a nominee to challenge Walz until August, three months before the general election.

Whether they emerge through a primary or the endorsement process, Minnesota GOP chair Alex Plechash said he thinks the ideal candidate for the general election is one who holds core conservative values while also appealing to people who are in the middle.

“If we are hard-core on certain key issues all the way to the right, we’re probably not going to win,” he said.

Delegates gather on the first day of the Minnesota Republican Party convention in St. Paul in May 2024. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
