Will GOP endorsement matter in governor’s race? Some Republicans say they may forge ahead without it.

Minnesota Republicans are rethinking whether to abide by their party’s endorsement in next year’s race for governor, after the process hasn’t yielded a winning candidate for statewide office in almost 20 years.
Scott Jensen, who won the GOP’s backing in 2022, said he plans to compete in the August primary election regardless of whether he gets the party’s endorsement again. The Chaska physician said he’s encouraging his fellow Republican candidates for governor to follow suit.
GOP state Rep. Kristin Robbins of Maple Grove previously said she also will go to the primary if she doesn’t win the endorsement for governor next spring. Asked again last week, Robbins told the Minnesota Star Tribune, “We’ll see. But I plan to stay in the race as long as I think I’m the best candidate to beat Tim Walz.”
Their early comments could foreshadow a major shift for Minnesota Republicans, who have long given more weight to the party’s endorsement than DFLers. The endorsement from GOP activists can give a candidate credibility and allow them to tap into the party’s get-out-the-vote infrastructure. But some Republicans feel the process has become too beholden to a small group of far-right activists.
By defying the endorsement, GOP candidates would give a broader pool of voters in the August primary election a say on which Republican is best positioned to defeat Walz, rather than deferring to party insiders. But a primary fight could also divide GOP voters and drain candidate resources heading into the general election.
“I think both parties find a moderating influence in having larger numbers participate,” Jensen said, arguing in favor of a competitive GOP primary. “If you look at the history of the Democratic Party, they have not used the endorsement process as the cudgel to hammer potential candidates [like] the Republican Party has.”
Both Jensen and Robbins said they still want and will seek the GOP endorsement. But they’re already encountering resistance from some activists in the party’s right flank, who prefer candidates that take uncompromising positions and are staunchly loyal to President Donald Trump, even if it’s a liability in the general election.
Some GOP activists are attacking Jensen for shifting toward the middle on abortion since his 2022 loss to Walz. And they’re criticizing Robbins for her past work as Minnesota chair of Nikki Haley’s 2024 presidential campaign.