Scott Jensen embraces RFK Jr. and ‘MAHA’ in second bid for governor

Scott Jensen was in his element as he addressed a crowd at a “health freedom summit” in Alexandria, Minn., earlier this month, where some of the world’s most prominent vaccine skeptics gathered to preach their beliefs.
The Chaska physician and GOP candidate for governor slammed the American Academy of Pediatrics for advocating for the elimination of nonmedical exemptions to vaccinations. He questioned why America fluoridates its water and said U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is right to explore whether there’s a link between Tylenol use during pregnancy and autism.
“I know that if you say something in opposition to mainstream media, you put yourself at risk,” Jensen said. “... If you look at the conversations that Bobby Kennedy is trying to put on the table today, you may or may not agree with everything he says, but don’t we have an obligation to ask the questions?”
Jensen won the GOP nomination for Minnesota governor three years ago with a campaign built around skepticism of COVID-19 vaccines, death counts and mask mandates. Now, Jensen is embracing Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) message on vaccines, fluoride and autism as he tries to rally conservatives behind his second attempt to defeat DFL Gov. Tim Walz.
In questioning public health norms, Jensen is hoping to tap into a movement within the Republican Party that’s only become more influential since Kennedy’s appointment. It could give him a boost among supporters of President Donald Trump at a time when he’s also questioning how the party has handled other prominent issues, such as abortion.
While Jensen’s message may appeal to the mix of conservatives, moms and wellness enthusiasts who make up the “MAHA” movement, GOP strategist Amy Koch said he could alienate other voters if he leans into it too much.
“The last time he ran, he really went all-in on COVID ... But he lingered there too long,” said Koch, a former Minnesota Senate majority leader. “He was like a one-note wonder and he just kept singing it.”
Walz has taken a starkly different approach to public health, recently issuing an executive order to preserve COVID-19 vaccine access and siding with national medical organizations instead of the federal government on vaccine guidance. He called vaccines one of the greatest modern public health achievements.