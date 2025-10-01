Minnesota reports 13 more measles cases, raising 2025 total to 18

Thirteen measles cases have been identified over the past week in Minnesota, including a cluster of 10 cases in Dakota County and three separate cases among children exposed to the infectious disease during international travels.
The clusters raise the state’s measles case count to 18 for 2025, the fifth-highest total in at least 15 years, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). None of the infected people in the latest clusters were vaccinated.
“Measles is one of the most infectious diseases on the planet. It spreads easily, and it finds those who are not vaccinated,” said Myra Kunas, an assistant commissioner for MDH’s Health Protection Bureau.
The infections occurred amid a continued decline in recommended vaccinations among Minnesota children before they enter kindergarten — a decline that was underway before President Donald Trump appointed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of Health and Human Services.
Kennedy is publicly skeptical of vaccine safety and has expressed concerns, contradicting considerable scientific research, that the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) combination vaccine increases risks of autism.
Measles infections circulating among children in one Dakota County family were passed along by another individual who had symptoms but was never tested, according to MDH. That individual then passed the measles to related children.
The children in that cluster tested positive last week, and no new cases have been identified since that time, said Jayne Griffith, a senior MDH epidemiologist. That’s raising hopes the outbreak in that Dakota County group has been contained.
However, Griffith said it’s possible that the three children infected during international travel have spread measles to others in Minnesota. The three newly identified cases have no apparent links, but state health investigators are still trying to determine whether their infections came from a common source.