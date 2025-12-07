Trump claims Minnesota lost billions to fraud. The evidence to date isn’t close.

President Donald Trump’s White House claims that “Democrats allowed a $1+ billion heist to take place” in Minnesota, a figure the administration is using to justify his recent targeting of Somali migrants in Minnesota. During a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Trump asserted that “Somalians ripped off that state for billions of dollars,” declaring he does not want them “in our country.”
The message has become a coordinated refrain by members of the Trump administration to criticize Democratic Gov. Tim Walz as he runs for reelection.
While Minnesota is confronting one of the largest social services fraud scandals in its history, the alleged fraud totals fall short of Trump’s claims. A review of court records shows the alleged fraud uncovered to date is closer to $152 million, though that number is expected to grow as ongoing state and federal investigations into the state programs continue.
What began as a federal probe into fabricated child-meal invoices during the pandemic has expanded into multiple cases that exposed gaps in state oversight.
From a scandal involving Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit that distributed federal child-nutrition dollars, to housing and autism-services billing, the alleged losses to date are a fraction of the billions claimed by the Trump administration.
While Minnesota’s fraud cases occurred over multiple years, it would be remarkable for the figures to reach into the billions, as Medicaid fraud control units nationwide recovered about $1.4 billion in the fiscal year 2024.
Asked by reporters about the figure cited by federal officials on Thursday, Walz said he did not know the source of that estimate. “I don’t know where they are getting that number,” he said. “I don’t think we know yet. It certainly could be — we don’t know on this.” He estimated that the state would have a better idea of the fraud’s impact in late January.
In the wake of the fraud allegations, Walz froze payments to providers in 14 state programs in October. He also hired an outside auditor to analyze Medicaid claims.