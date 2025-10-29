Minnesota halts payments in 14 Medicaid programs over fraud concerns, orders audit

Minnesota is pausing payments to providers in 14 Medicaid programs and is ordering a third-party audit of their billing as the state seeks to crack down on fraud.
The payment pause will last up to 90 days to give the state time to detect suspicious billing. DFL Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday the state has contracted with health services and technology company Optum to analyze Medicaid claim data in these programs and flag issues to the Department of Human Services (DHS) for review.
“We cannot effectively deliver programs and services if they don’t have the backing of the public’s trust,” Walz said in a statement. “In order to restore that trust we are pumping the brakes on 14 programs that were created to help the most disadvantaged among us, yet have become the target of criminal activity.”
The move comes as several Republican candidates for governor are highlighting fraud cases, which they believe will be a major liability for Walz as he runs for a third consecutive four-year term.
Hundreds of millions of dollars have been stolen from state-run programs in recent years, starting with the swindling of $250 million in federal funds meant to feed children during the pandemic — known as the Feeding Our Future scheme — to more recent cases in Minnesota’s autism and housing services programs.
The Walz administration previously made moves to shut down the state’s Housing Stabilization Services program amid allegations of widespread fraud. That program is among the 14 the state identified Wednesday as being at high risk for billing irregularities or fraud.
Other affected programs include autism services, integrated community supports, nonemergency medical transportation, peer recovery services, adult rehabilitative mental health services and adult day services.
Personal care assistance and community first services and supports, recuperative care, individualized home supports, adult companion services, and intensive residential treatment services are also affected.