News & Politics

Minnesota investigating more companies linked to those charged with Medicaid fraud

Several individuals indicted in a housing fraud probe have links to companies enrolled in other human services programs, a Minnesota Star Tribune investigation has found.

By Allison Kite

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 15, 2025 at 11:00AM
Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson, center, speaks during a Sept. 18 news conference in Minneapolis announcing housing stabilization fraud charges. From left in the background are Tony Ofstead with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Adam Clemans with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Bobier, Abel Vecino with the FBI and Marissa Pitzen with the IRS. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota officials are investigating five additional companies linked to individuals recently indicted for allegedly bilking the state’s Medicaid program.

State officials also acknowledged this week they are scrutinizing another indicted provider that received millions in payments for other state services.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services confirmed the fraud investigations after the Minnesota Star Tribune asked about ties between providers charged with fraud in a state housing program and additional businesses. The Star Tribune discovered the relationships after comparing names in state business records and then confirming ownership with DHS.

The disclosures come just weeks after the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minneapolis indicted eight individuals for allegedly defrauding the state’s Housing Stabilization Services program. The scrutiny of the additional companies and billing suggests that the fraud investigations within Minnesota programs will likely widen.

Federal prosecutors say the Housing Stabilization Services indictments are the first wave of such providers to be charged. Authorities also allege that fraud schemes have grown more sophisticated and can affect multiple programs.

Last month, the new inspector general for DHS, James Clark, told lawmakers “fraud is the business model” for many companies swindling Medicaid funds. It’s not one-off or rogue employees, he said.

“Greedy people and businesses have learned how to exploit our programs,” Clark said.

Christopher and Emmanuel Falade’s company, Faladcare Inc., received more than $5.6 million for claiming to provide 10 different services since 2018, according to state data. That includes $2.2 million in alleged fraudulent billing outlined in a federal indictment of the two men.

Three others facing indictments — Mustafa Ali, Abdifitah Mohamed and Anwar Adow — registered a combined five additional companies in state programs on top of the ones listed in their federal charges.

This week, DHS said it had stopped payments to Ali, Mohamed and Adow’s five other companies last spring as federal and state authorities investigated them for alleged fraud detailed in their indictments totaling $3.7 million. The Star Tribune requested billing data for the companies but the department said it could not provide that information in time for publication.

“Every year, we investigate hundreds of allegations of Medicaid fraud in the system,” DHS said in a statement. “As part of our process, we look at the individuals accused of perpetrating fraud in one company and examine any other businesses in which they may be involved. Sometimes one investigation can result in withholding payments for multiple providers.”

Related Coverage

The fraud allegations go beyond housing services and include DHS’ Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention (EIDBI) program, which provides services to young people with autism, and Integrated Community Supports, which helps adults with disabilities live independently. DHS has stopped payments to numerous providers in both programs.

Gov. Tim Walz’s administration has found itself under scrutiny for its response to widespread fraud in state government. The Medicaid fraud investigations come after the Feeding Our Future scheme siphoned $250 million in federal funds.

DHS started getting reports of fraud in the housing program in 2023 — including a complaint about Faladcare — but did not take sweeping action to cut off provider payments until this year.

Attorney Robert Richman, who represents both Emmanuel Falade and Mohamed, said he is awaiting discovery from prosecutors so he can evaluate the evidence.

“The pending indictments are merely unproven allegations, not evidence,” he said. “We do not intend to try their cases in the press.”

Ryan Pacyga, an attorney representing Christopher Falade and Ali, said Ali’s additional companies never billed the state for any services. He declined to comment on Falade’s case.

Adow’s attorney, Patrick Cotter, declined to comment.

Indicted providers billed even more

The Falades, a father and son, were registered to provide services through Medicaid that include housing stabilization, case management, mental health, homemaking and companion services.

After the indictments were issued last month, DHS confirmed that it stopped housing stabilization payments to Faladcare in July after the FBI searched the company’s offices. The company lists a variety of services for the elderly on its website and says it aims to build client trust through “unconditional positive regard, and warm acceptance to help increase our relationships with our clients.”

After initially saying it couldn’t confirm whether it stopped Medicaid payments to Faladcare beyond housing, DHS said this week that “there are pending investigations into all of Faladcare’s services” and that it stopped all Medicaid payments to the company.

According to search warrants and indictments, companies tied to the Falades and other indicted individuals submitted fake or inflated bills for their services. Some clients claimed to not know services were being billed on their behalf while others said they received some — but not all — of the services that the providers claimed.

Mohamed and Ali were indicted for their roles in allegedly defrauding the state through Brilliant Minds Services LLC and Foundation First Services LLC. Adow owns and was indicted for his alleged involvement in Liberty Plus LLC.

The Star Tribune also found they’re tied to additional businesses. According to DHS:

  • Ali and Mohamed co-own Safe Haven Autism Center LLC and Bayside Care LLC.
    • Mohamed co-owns Hearth Home Services LLC and Armhs Reach LLC.
      • Adow is managing employee for 24hrs Homecare LLC.

        DHS confirmed this week that the additional companies were cut off from payments this spring — before the FBI searched locations tied to Brilliant Minds, Foundation First and Liberty Plus — because of credible allegations of fraud.

        The state has resisted requests to provide a complete list of providers whose payments were frozen, saying it must determine for each company “whether disclosure will jeopardize the ongoing investigation.”

        Federal prosecutors charged one person last month for allegedly participating in the Feeding Our Future scheme and defrauding the state’s EIDBI program.

        The Department of Human Services has halted payments to 17 providers of Integrated Community Supports, citing “credible allegations of fraud.”

        Last month, federal prosecutors also indicted Moktar Hassan Aden, Khalid Ahmed Dayib and Asad Ahmed Adow for alleged fraud in the Housing Stabilization Services program.

        about the writer

        about the writer

        Allison Kite

        Reporter

        Allison Kite is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

        See Moreicon

        More from News & Politics

        See More

        Music

        The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

        card image
        Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune

        Highlights for Oct. 16-22 include Paul McCartney, Lainey Wilson, Herbie Hancock, Elvis Costello, Neko Case and Jonathan Richman.

        News & Politics

        Wrong-way crash on Twin Cities highway leaves at least one dead

        trooper-hat-squad

        News & Politics

        Minnesota investigating more companies linked to those charged with Medicaid fraud

        card image