Minnesota investigating more companies linked to those charged with Medicaid fraud

Minnesota officials are investigating five additional companies linked to individuals recently indicted for allegedly bilking the state’s Medicaid program.
State officials also acknowledged this week they are scrutinizing another indicted provider that received millions in payments for other state services.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services confirmed the fraud investigations after the Minnesota Star Tribune asked about ties between providers charged with fraud in a state housing program and additional businesses. The Star Tribune discovered the relationships after comparing names in state business records and then confirming ownership with DHS.
The disclosures come just weeks after the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minneapolis indicted eight individuals for allegedly defrauding the state’s Housing Stabilization Services program. The scrutiny of the additional companies and billing suggests that the fraud investigations within Minnesota programs will likely widen.
Federal prosecutors say the Housing Stabilization Services indictments are the first wave of such providers to be charged. Authorities also allege that fraud schemes have grown more sophisticated and can affect multiple programs.
Last month, the new inspector general for DHS, James Clark, told lawmakers “fraud is the business model” for many companies swindling Medicaid funds. It’s not one-off or rogue employees, he said.
“Greedy people and businesses have learned how to exploit our programs,” Clark said.
Christopher and Emmanuel Falade’s company, Faladcare Inc., received more than $5.6 million for claiming to provide 10 different services since 2018, according to state data. That includes $2.2 million in alleged fraudulent billing outlined in a federal indictment of the two men.