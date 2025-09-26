DHS halts payments in another disability services program over fraud allegations

Minnesota officials have suspended payments to providers of another Medicaid-funded program, citing “credible allegations of fraud” as they attempt to crack down on schemes to swindle state and federal funds.
Shireen Gandhi, temporary commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Services, told lawmakers the department’s inspector general had uncovered instances where providers billed for services under the state’s Integrated Community Supports (ICS) program, but clients never received them.
The ICS program is intended to help adults with disabilities live independently and provides services from assistance with mobility to cooking.
DHS has suspended payments to 11 ICS providers, Gandhi said in a letter to lawmakers on Friday, and 17 affiliated providers in different Medicaid-funded programs.
“There’s no place in our system for providers who are taking money and not assisting clients,” Gandhi said. “We will work with counties and providers to minimize the impacts on clients, but the truth is that these providers are already failing the clients they claim to serve.”
Gandhi’s announcement to lawmakers comes as DHS faces scrutiny over its response to allegations of fraud in several Medicaid programs. Last week, eight individuals were indicted in what federal prosecutors have called a “massive” scheme to defraud the state’s Housing Stabilization Services program.
This week, a provider of Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention services, which serves young people with autism spectrum disorder, was indicted on one count of wire fraud. The provider, Asha Farhan Hassan, 28, was also associated with the sprawling Feeding Our Future fraud, according to the indictment. Feeding Our Future swindled $250 million in federal funds meant to feed hungry children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In her letter, Gandhi said DHS is seeing businesses “working together to game the system, as opposed to single bad actors or rogue employees.” The department’s Office of Inspector General, she said, is using data to identify indicators of fraud.