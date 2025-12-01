Olson: Trump’s ‘piggy’ insult is yet another stain on his record with women

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
At least we still have the capacity to be outraged by President Donald Trump’s language.
“Quiet, piggy,” Trump told a Bloomberg News reporter recently in a press gaggle on Air Force One as she persisted in questioning him about his opposition to releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files. She wanted to know why, “if there’s nothing incriminating in the files,” wouldn’t he agree to make them public?
If Trump wanted to avoid a direct response, he could have done what anyone does when faced with an uncomfortable query: Avoid. Evade. Redirect.
That’s not what Trump did. He called the reporter a barnyard animal, a nickname evoking a bully’s painful playground taunt to a pudgy, unkempt classmate.
When Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, was later asked about the “piggy” comment, she told reporters in the White House press room that “everyone in this room should appreciate the frankness and the openness that you get from President Trump on a near-daily basis.”
She went on to say Trump’s honesty “is one of the many reasons that the American people re-elected this president, because of his frankness. And he calls out fake news when he sees it. He gets frustrated with reporters when you lie about him, when you spread fake news about him and his administration.”