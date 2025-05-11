Rash: Record graduation rate merits kudos — and caution

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Graduation-party season may have been a bit busier in Minnesota last spring.
That’s because a record percentage of students graduated last year: 59,720 of them, representing 84.2% of the class of 2024, according to recently released data from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE).
The news gets better: Demographic gaps, while enduring, narrowed.
Overall, the graduation rate for all students increased 0.9 percentage points from 2023. But there was a 1.6 percentage-point gain for American Indian students to 62.9% from the prior year and an admirable 4.5 percentage-point gain from 2020. The momentum for Black students was even higher: A 73.9% graduation rate, which is 1.8 percentage points above 2023 and 4.7 percentage-points ahead of 2020.
Meanwhile, Asian students, whose graduation rate was 88.1%, just below the rate of white students (89.3%), increased their graduation rate 2.7 percentage points from 2023 (although there was a one-percentage point slippage since 2020). And Hispanic or Latino students, who had a 71.7% graduation rate, were up 2.5 percentage points from the year prior and 1.2 percentage points from 2020. Those identifying as two or more races graduated at an 80.1% rate, down negligibly 0.1 percentage points from 2023 but up impressively 4.1 percentage points from 2020.
Other demographic distinctions were distinctly better too: 67.4% of students receiving special-education services graduated, which was up 1.8 percentage points from 2023 and 2.4 percentage points from 2020. Students eligible for free or reduced meals graduated at a 74.4% clip, up 2.4 percentage points from last year and 2.8 percentage points from 2020. And English learners increased their graduation rate 3.9 percentage points to 67.2%, which represented a 1.1 percentage-point gain from 2020.