Review: Comedian Theo Von speaks to Minnesotans tired of a ‘woke’ America

Theo Von may not be one of our funniest comedians, but he’s among the most astute. Through his popular podcast, “This Past Weekend,” and his ongoing Return of the Rat tour, the 45-year-old entertainer has struck a chord with fans fed up with being politically correct.
He quickly labeled his Friday show at Xcel Energy Center as a “Juneteenth recovery seminar,” then launched into bits about a Black girl with Down syndrome and “short buses” that cater to students with mental disabilities.
“I’m not racist,“ he said early in his set. ”Unless you are.“
Von pointed out several times during the show that the audience seemed to be nearly all white people. But I spotted plenty of people of color in the crowd, including Andres Zanbrano, who came to Minnesota six years ago from Colombia.
“He’s just naturally very funny,” said Zanbrano, who had brought along someone who didn’t speak English. “It’s different from what you usually see.”
There were a few MAGA caps, but I spotted more shirts with images of Johnny Cash than images of Donald Trump.
What fans seemed to have in common was a desire to be entertained by someone who’s not concerned about being canceled.
“A lot of comedians are afraid to say certain things.” said Joe Kern, who traveled from Mankato with his wife to see the show. “He says what he thinks, Right, wrong or indifferent. You should enjoy comedy for what it is.”