TV and Media

Review: Comedian Theo Von speaks to Minnesotans tired of a ‘woke’ America

The popular podcaster performed Friday in St. Paul.

Columnist Icon

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 21, 2025 at 4:19AM
Theo Von from his 2021 Netflix special, "Regular People," filmed in Nashville. (Netflix)

Theo Von may not be one of our funniest comedians, but he’s among the most astute. Through his popular podcast, “This Past Weekend,” and his ongoing Return of the Rat tour, the 45-year-old entertainer has struck a chord with fans fed up with being politically correct.

He quickly labeled his Friday show at Xcel Energy Center as a “Juneteenth recovery seminar,” then launched into bits about a Black girl with Down syndrome and “short buses” that cater to students with mental disabilities.

“I’m not racist,“ he said early in his set. ”Unless you are.“

Von pointed out several times during the show that the audience seemed to be nearly all white people. But I spotted plenty of people of color in the crowd, including Andres Zanbrano, who came to Minnesota six years ago from Colombia.

“He’s just naturally very funny,” said Zanbrano, who had brought along someone who didn’t speak English. “It’s different from what you usually see.”

There were a few MAGA caps, but I spotted more shirts with images of Johnny Cash than images of Donald Trump.

What fans seemed to have in common was a desire to be entertained by someone who’s not concerned about being canceled.

“A lot of comedians are afraid to say certain things.” said Joe Kern, who traveled from Mankato with his wife to see the show. “He says what he thinks, Right, wrong or indifferent. You should enjoy comedy for what it is.”

For roughly 80 minutes, Von marched back and forth across the stage in camouflage pants and a black shirt, bellowing like a Baptist preacher who addresses his congregation as “brah.”

Somalis, gays, Jews, people from Wisconsin and autistic people were all targets at one point or another. He described George Floyd Square as a “fentanyl dance hall.”

Von is at his best when he tells tales about growing up in small-town Louisiana, vividly bringing to life people like Alan — a kid so tiny he needed two hands to eat a butterscotch — and the grandmother who wouldn’t let him visit her for a decade because she thought he stole some chocolate from her house.

They’re characters who have a lot in common with Bill Cosby’s Fat Albert gang or the working-class people in the best-selling memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” by JD Vance, a frequent guest on his podcast.

Von didn’t bring up Vance. His comedy is not so much about politics as it is about cheering for those who have felt disenfranchised and out of place in a woke world.

That attitude does seem more popular these days with those holding conservative views. His one joke about Joe Biden went over a lot better than his one joke about Trump. When he told the audience he was thinking about buying a gun, the place went wild (they were less enthusiastic about a bit in which he mused over where the next 9/11 should take place).

Von strikes the third rail a lot harder than Dave Chappelle ever has, but it doesn’t seem to be damaging his popularity or his influence.

Comic Fahim Anwar said in his opening set that a mere mention on Von’s podcast got him more attention than his appearance on “The Tonight Show” did.

Von’s humor clearly isn’t for everyone. But it speaks to enough people to make him a voice that can’t be ignored.

about the writer

about the writer

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

See Moreicon

More from TV and Media

See More

TV and Media

Review: Comedian Theo Von speaks to Minnesotans tired of a ‘woke’ America

Staff headshot
Neal Justin
card image

The popular podcaster performed Friday in St. Paul.

TV and Media

Anchor and reporter Pauleen Le announces departure from WCCO

card image

TV and Media

Anne Burrell, TV chef who coached the ‘Worst Cooks in America,’ dies at 55

card image