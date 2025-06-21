Israel-Iran war stretches into a second week without diplomatic breakthrough

TEL AVIV, Israel — Hours of talks aimed at de-escalating fighting between Israel and Iran failed to produce a diplomatic breakthrough as the war entered its second week with a fresh round of strikes between the two adversaries.
European ministers and Iran's top diplomat met for four hours Friday in Geneva, as President Donald Trump continued to weigh U.S. military involvement and worries rose over potential strikes on nuclear reactors.
European officials expressed hope for future negotiations, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he was open to further dialogue while emphasizing that Tehran had no interest in negotiating with the U.S. while Israel continued attacking.
''Iran is ready to consider diplomacy if aggression ceases and the aggressor is held accountable for its committed crimes,'' he told reporters.
No date was set for the next round of talks.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's military operation in Iran would continue ''for as long as it takes'' to eliminate what he called the existential threat of Iran's nuclear program and arsenal of ballistic missiles. Israel's top general echoed the warning, saying the Israeli military was ready ''for a prolonged campaign.''
But Netanyahu's goal could be out of reach without U.S. help. Iran's underground Fordo uranium enrichment facility is considered to be out of reach to all but America's ''bunker-buster'' bombs. Trump said he would put off deciding whether to join Israel's air campaign against Iran for up to two weeks.
The war between Israel and Iran erupted June 13, with Israeli airstrikes targeting nuclear and military sites, top generals and nuclear scientists. At least 657 people, including 263 civilians, have been killed in Iran and more than 2,000 wounded, according to a Washington-based Iranian human rights group.