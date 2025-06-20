Greater Minnesota

What the first day of summer looked like across Minnesota

Minnesota Star Tribune reporters took in the sunshine and a bit of nature on the longest day of the year.

By Trey Mewes,

Christa Lawler,

Kim Hyatt,

Jp Lawrence,

Sean Baker and

Lisa Legge

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 20, 2025 at 7:44PM
Sunrise on Garfield Lake, Friday. (Kim Hyatt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sunshine permeated Minnesota on Friday, from the shores of Lake Superior to the creeks and rivers of southern Minnesota and everywhere in between.

Today marks the official start of summer, the longest day of 2025. The summer solstice typically falls on June 20, 21 or 22, but we got lucky today: The weather is hot, but not the kind of extreme heat we’re going to get Saturday and Sunday.

It’s a welcome respite from the dark news Minnesota’s endured over the past week. Here’s what the state looked like on arguably the most luminous day of the year, according to eight Minnesota Star Tribune reporters and editors.

Laporte

To commemorate the longest, brightest day of the year I set out to witness the sunrise on the lake where I live in Laporte, pictured above, and planned to marvel at the sunset wherever the summer solstice may take me. The perfect day is when you see the sun rise and set. Moonrise is a bonus; northern lights is hitting the lotto.

This morning, gentle waves from a southward wind kissed the sand. Songbirds and loon calls filled the air. Pontoons hovered above the water at docks lining the shore, in suspense like horses at the gate, ready for long days of leisure and extreme heat. On the dock, I dipped my right foot in, warm like bathwater. Already I could feel the steam signaling a saunalike weekend.

Days like this remind me of that staple of Minnesota coffee tables by former Star Tribune writer Peg Meier, “Too Hot, Went To Lake.” It’s too hot today, go to the lake. Or several. Growing up, my cousins and I would do lake tours with my aunt, and we would go to as many as we could in a day. Perhaps it’s time to renew that tradition. I challenge you, dear reader, to give it a try and tell me all about it if you do at lakescountry@startribune.com

— Kim Hyatt

Redwood Falls

Bruce and Betty Johnson of Lamberton fish from a pier at Lake Redwood on June 20, 2025, in Redwood Falls, Minn. (Jp Lawrence/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Hopeful anglers plied the piers as a slight breeze ruffled the waters on Lake Redwood on Friday morning. Bruce Johnson, 66, of Lamberton put a minnow on his hook and cast his line. He and his wife, Betty, 61, both recently retired, each caught a catfish from this pier yesterday. But today, the first day of summer, the fish seemed timid, and all that could be heard was the rumbling waters at a nearby dam, the chirping birds and the children passing by on bicycles.

Betty finally caught a fish Friday morning. She took the perch, the first catch of the summer, and released it back into the cool waters. In the afternoon, perhaps they’ll barbecue, the couple said, or perhaps they’ll just rest. The day seemed perfect for either.

— Jp Lawrence

Altura

Whitewater State Park (Sean Baker/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

So much for waking up to summer with panoramic views of Minnesota’s Driftless Area. After making the 40-minute trek east from Rochester, including the last mile by foot, I stumbled upon a “closed for repairs” sign below the famous Elba Fire Tower, just outside Whitewater State Park. But the adventure wasn’t all for naught.

The gentle breeze and sound of rolling water in the distance made for an enjoyable hike through the woods, reminding me that the objective was never really about the fire tower. It was about slowing down, even for a few minutes, to unplug from all the noise and busyness of everyday life. To that end, mission accomplished.

— Sean Baker

Minneapolis

The band shell at Lake Harriet. (Reid Forgrave/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

I stopped by Lake Harriet in southwest Minneapolis on Friday morning. I know it doesn’t have the same magic of cabin-filled lakes up north, but Lake Harriet is still my favorite Minnesota lake. People jogged and biked before the full summer heat set in. Someone fished off the pier. The smell of fresh popcorn wafted from Bread & Pickle.

But I’m not here to talk about Minnesota lake culture. I’m here to talk about Twin Cities music culture. Minnesota’s live music scene is one of my favorite parts of living here, and there’s no better time for live music than summer. My family frequents the Lake Harriet Bandshell for free concerts all summer long.

Perfume Genius at First Ave. (Reid Forgrave/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

My personal summer concert calendar started this week when I went to First Avenue to see Perfume Genius. It’s the outdoor summer concerts I most look forward to, but First Ave is First Ave, and the show was awesome. But now I’m overloaded on upcoming shows: Trombone Shorty at Surly Festival Field, Nine Inch Nails at Xcel Energy Center, Avett Brothers at the Minnesota State Fair, Farm Aid at Huntington Bank Stadium, Lorde at the Armory, David Byrne at the Orpheum Theater.

All I know is I start thinking about Minnesota’s summer music scene in the depths of winter, and I can’t wait that it’s now here.

— Reid Forgrave

Duluth

A sample of grilled pork on a toothpick on Grandma's Marathon eve in Duluth. (Christa Lawler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The summer solstice this year coincides with Grandma’s Marathon eve. By midmorning on this sunny day, still sweatshirt weather by Lake Superior, the parking lot at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center had transformed into an RV park. Runners in the most neon of footwear cruised along sidewalks and a steady stream of participants converged on Canal Park.

I passed the site of the annual pasta feast at the DECC and ducked into the marathon expo, where cowbells were already fully engaged. I need new running socks, a sample of grilled pork on a toothpick, and anything else anyone wants to hand me for free.

I plan on hitting up today’s Cloud Cult concert at Bayfront Festival Park, which sits on the harbor and always offers a well-timed passing ship. The band, which has roots here, plays early enough in the evening to still secure a full night of sleep.

— Christa Lawler

Rochester

The Northern Heights Trail (Trey Mewes/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

I don’t normally get to walk a trail during the workday, but if the company wants to pay me to goof off for a bit who am I to argue?

My new favorite spot to hike is nestled in the northeast part of Rochester, a 1.5-mile volunteer-made path called the Northern Heights Trail. It opened in spring.

Winding through the southern side of an undisturbed valley, you can find all sorts of plants, birds and even deer if you’re lucky. I didn’t spot much wildlife just before the lunch hour — contrary to popular belief, reporters actually do, in fact, work — but I got to admire all the lush greenery. It’s a peaceful breather strolling through there, even if it gets a little muddy at times or hectic with mountain bikers using the trail. And we could all use a little more peace in our lives.

— Trey Mewes

Minneapolis

Evening primrose in a Minneapolis yard. (Lisa Legge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

I was lucky enough to grow up on my grandparents’ farm (south of the border from Albert Lea) and so summer means gardening for me. (And plenty of other things, like “walking beans.” My joke was the town kids got to walk their dogs; we got to walk our beanfields.) My evening primrose bloomed in my Minneapolis yard just as the peonies are retreating on this fine solstice day.

— Lisa Legge

St. Cloud

August, left, and Juniper (Jenny Berg/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The doggos were not thrilled to be told to “sit,” “stay” and “look” when they could have been sprawled out in the grass instead — which is what August and Juniper spent much of the solstice doing (between naps inside in the cooler air).

Later, we planned to take a walk along the Mississippi River on the southeast side of St. Cloud and fill up the plastic pool ahead of the weekend heat wave. And more naps, of course.

— Jenny Berg

about the writers

about the writers

Trey Mewes

Rochester reporter

Trey Mewes is a reporter based in Rochester for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the Rochester Now newsletter.

See Moreicon

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the North Report newsletter at www.startribune.com/northreport.

See Moreicon

Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

See Moreicon

Jp Lawrence

Reporter

Jp Lawrence is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southwest Minnesota.

See Moreicon

Sean Baker

Reporter

Sean Baker is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southeast Minnesota.

See Moreicon

Lisa Legge

See Moreicon

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

Greater Minnesota

Iron Range families grieving after shooting that left two dead, prompted shelter-in-place order

card image

The Iron Range city’s police chief said it was likely a murder-suicide and has touched the whole community.

Greater Minnesota

What the first day of summer looked like across Minnesota

card image

Greater Minnesota

Alleged assassin and wife were 'preppers' with a plan to flee during catastrophe, court filing says

card image