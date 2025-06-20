What the first day of summer looked like across Minnesota

Days like this remind me of that staple of Minnesota coffee tables by former Star Tribune writer Peg Meier, “Too Hot, Went To Lake.” It’s too hot today, go to the lake. Or several. Growing up, my cousins and I would do lake tours with my aunt, and we would go to as many as we could in a day. Perhaps it’s time to renew that tradition. I challenge you, dear reader, to give it a try and tell me all about it if you do at lakescountry@startribune.com