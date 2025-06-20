Brown: Did President Donald Trump just nationalize U.S. Steel?

I remember the scene after the closure of the LTV taconite mine at Hoyt Lakes in 2001. Range lawmakers, then all Democrats, sought ways for the mine to stay open after the bankruptcy of LTV Steel. One idea, pitched by the late state Rep. Tom Rukavina, was for the state to operate the mine. That suggestion was a nonstarter, dismissed at the time as another crazy whim from “Tommie the Commie.”