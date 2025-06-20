One man dead, another wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting

Gunfire erupted near a downtown Minneapolis streetcorner early Friday, leaving one man dead and a second wounded, officials said.
The shooting occurred about 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and 14th Street, where responding officers found the victims, police said.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken by emergency medical responders with non-critical injuries, according to police. Officials have yet to release the victims’ identities.
No arrests have been announced in connection with the gunfire. Nor have police addressed a motive for the violence.
“Preliminary information indicates there was a gathering at the intersection before shots were fired,” a police statement read. “The person who fired shots fled the scene before officers arrived.”
In response, Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement, ”A family’s life has been forever changed by this unacceptable act of violence. As we enter the summer months, I urge everyone to find peaceful ways to resolve conflict. Every act of violence leaves a lasting impact — not just on those directly involved, but on our entire community.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to email policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845. Tipsters wishing to provide information anonymously are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and visit www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. Persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.
There have been 25 homicides in the city this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares to 33 at this time last year.