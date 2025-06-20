Historic Dairy Queen in Roseville is now open as Sprinkles

Hughes, who was born and raised in Roseville, is no stranger to revitalizing neighborhood institutions. In 2018, he reopened the beloved Maverick’s Real Roast Beef not too far away. When he heard the Dairy Queen was closing after 78 years, he wanted to preserve the history of the building with retro fittings, vintage signage and sloped windows, which was on the Preservation Alliance of Minnesota’s 2010 list of most endangered buildings. All while making it his own — starting with the name.