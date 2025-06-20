Eat & Drink

Historic Dairy Queen in Roseville is now open as Sprinkles

The new owner of the beloved ice cream spot talks about ditching the original name idea, “Dairy Cream,” making improvements and a menu that includes ice cream and more.

By Nancy Ngo

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 20, 2025 at 8:25PM
Ellior Rose hands out ice cream orders from the window on opening day at Sprinkles in Roseville. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

When Tim Hughes bought the former Dairy Queen in Roseville — one of the first Dairy Queens in the state when it opened in 1947 — he planned to call it Dairy Cream. But after a Minnesota Star Tribune article ran about Hughes taking over the Lexington Avenue spot, he said he took to heart readers’ comments about whether the proposed name would become a trademark issue and reconsidered.

“I hired a trademark attorney, and because queen and cream sound very phonetically similar, that may have opened me up to litigation,” he said, emphasizing that the Bloomington-based chain did not get involved or pressure him to change the name. “I’m just protecting myself.”

Customers line up on opening day at Sprinkles in Roseville. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Plus, Hughes said he wanted to make the spot his own while paying homage to the space as a destination for ice cream and hot dogs. His mom suggested the name Sprinkles, which encapsulated the vibe he was going for.

“I want this to be a place where grandparents can take their grandkids and make memories that are going to last. I hope that it’s going to resonate with kids that come in, and then with their kids in 20 years,” Hughes said.

Sprinkles, a walk-up-window seasonal spot in an outlot of Lexington Plaza strip mall (1720 Lexington Av. N.) will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting today. It will just be soft serve through the weekend, with more menu items rolling out early next week.

Hughes is putting his own stamp on things, starting with new flavors and new machines for soft serve, malts, shakes and snow cones.

The menu features premium soft serve, meaning it has 10% butter fat or more and is technically ice cream by legal standards, he noted. “We have chocolate, vanilla. We have vegan dairy-free with rotating flavors, orange and pomegranate to start with,” Hughes said, adding these can be made twist style with two flavors in a cone or cup.

Snow cones, slushies and floats (including cold brew floats) will also be part of the lineup. As will malts and shakes in more than two dozen flavors, ranging from chocolate and strawberry to Georgia peach and butterscotch. Of course, there will be a wide selection of candy and other sprinkles for mixing and matching.

“If you can dream it, we’ve got it,” Hughes said.

Owner Tim Hughes helps with orders on opening day at Sprinkles in Roseville. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In addition to sweet treats, hot dogs and chili dogs will be available.

Hughes has given the space, a small building with a walk-up window, outdoor seating and neon lights, a spruce up. The neon ice cream cone lights up again, and eventually a Sprinkles neon sign will be installed on top of the building. Flower beds have been added, and the 70-seat patio features benches and tables and chairs with umbrellas.

Hughes, who was born and raised in Roseville, is no stranger to revitalizing neighborhood institutions. In 2018, he reopened the beloved Maverick’s Real Roast Beef not too far away. When he heard the Dairy Queen was closing after 78 years, he wanted to preserve the history of the building with retro fittings, vintage signage and sloped windows, which was on the Preservation Alliance of Minnesota’s 2010 list of most endangered buildings. All while making it his own — starting with the name.

“Sprinkles has a nice ring to it, so thanks for the idea, Mom.”

Noah Schneider, 3, nephew of owner Tim Hughes, enjoys a pomegranate orange swirl cone on opening day at Sprinkles in Roseville. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Customers enjoy their treats on opening day at Sprinkles in Roseville. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Nancy Ngo

Assistant food editor

Nancy Ngo is the Minnesota Star Tribune assistant food editor.

