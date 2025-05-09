Burcum: Stauber sweetens sweetheart deal for Chilean mining firm

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
President Donald Trump fortunately didn’t include northeast Minnesota’s risky Twin Metals copper-nickel mine on a recent executive order aiming to fast-track projects like this.
But any sigh of relief about that by Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) advocates came to a quick end this week as Minnesota U.S. House Rep. Pete Stauber and his GOP colleagues took another reckless run at resurrecting this controversial mining project.
The Twin Metals project would not only be located within the BWCAW watershed, but the underground mine and its aboveground operations would also be perched near the shoreline of a lake that is upstream of the beloved, interconnected watery wilderness. Any pollution from an industry already notorious for its abysmal environmental track record could flow downstream into the BWCAW’s fragile waters.
In 2023, the Biden administration took a historic step to protect the BWCAW from this project’s potential pollution, enacting a policy that is effectively a 20-year moratorium on copper-nickel mining in the watershed. In 2024, a Stauber bill aiming to overturn those protections cleared the Republican-controlled House, but thankfully never gained traction in the U.S. Senate. It expired with the end of the last Congressional session.
Regrettably, Stauber is at it again, cavalierly casting aside the science documenting this type of mining’s troubling threat to this protected place. His bill targeting vital BWCAW protections has new life and an expedited path toward enactment, with key provisions now known as Section 80131 of the House Natural Resources Committee’s budget reconciliation bill.
Congressional Republicans, who control the House and U.S. Senate, are using the reconciliation process, a budget tool, to enact much of Trump’s agenda through large spending and revenue legislation. Reconciliation’s key advantage: The legislation can clear the Senate with a simple majority vs. a filibuster-proof 60 votes. Right now, Republicans have 53 seats in the upper chamber.