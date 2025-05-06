Brown: Trump boosts NorthMet, but mines need strong economy, not just bluster

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Last week, the Trump administration listed the proposed NorthMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota among federal mineral priorities. To some, this is evidence that this mine will open soon.
It is not.
I’ve been researching more than 140 years of Minnesota mining history for the last two decades. I’ve also poked around the origins of copper mines in Michigan and Arizona. It’s a complicated business with a simple motive: profit.
Markets and cost drive mining ventures. Taxes, environmental regulations and public opinion matter only to the degree they affect markets and cost.
When Charlemagne Tower and his son opened the Vermilion Iron Range, they had to find ways to get the ore to Lake Superior. Ditto for Leonidas Merritt, along with his brothers and cousins, when they opened the larger Mesabi Range. The Towers confronted hard rock. The Merritts built a railroad through a dismal swamp.
Pioneers took on the bigger risk before being muscled out by big money, manifested in the creation of U.S. Steel in 1901.